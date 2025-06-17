Motor Control ICs Market Report For M&A, Expansion, And Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Motor Control IC's Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Anticipated Growth Rate Of The Motor Control ICs Market?

The motor control ICs market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $5.46 billion in 2024 to $5.90 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing automotive production, industrial automation expansion, increased consumer electronics usage, the rise of energy-efficient appliances, and demand for electric power steering systems.

The motor control ICs market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.94 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growth in electric vehicle production, expansion of smart factories, rising adoption of robotics, focus on energy conservation, and proliferation of home automation solutions. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in semiconductor technology, innovations in integrated motor control solutions, development of high-voltage motor drivers, technological advancements, and miniaturization of motor control IC's.

What's Driving The Growth Of The Motor Control ICs Market?

The increasing penetration of electric vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the motor control ICs market going forward. Electric vehicles are vehicles that are powered entirely or partly by electricity, using one or more electric motors for propulsion, which typically rely on rechargeable batteries as their primary source of energy, unlike conventional vehicles that use internal combustion engines powered by fossil fuels. Electric vehicles are increasing primarily due to growing environmental concerns, which are driving consumer demand and government incentives for cleaner, low-emission transportation alternatives. Motor control ICs help electric vehicles by precisely managing the electric motor’s operation to ensure efficient speed, torque, and power delivery.

Who Is Driving Innovation In The Motor Control ICs Market?

Major companies operating in the motor control ICs market are Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Analog Devices Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, ON Semiconductor Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., Rohm Semiconductor, Monolithic Power Systems, Diodes Incorporated, Silicon Labs, Allegro MicroSystems LLC, Power Integrations Inc., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Sanken Electric Co. Ltd., Melexis NV

Emerging Trends: What’s New In The Motor Control ICs Market?

Major companies operating in the motor control ICs market are focusing on developing innovative technologies, such as 3-phase gate drivers, to boost efficiency and simplify motor control systems. A 3-phase gate driver is an integrated circuit IC designed to control the switching of the three high-side and low-side transistors typically MOSFETs or IGBTs in a 3-phase motor.

How The Motor Control ICs Market Is Segmented?

The motor control IC's market can be categorized –

1 By Type: Brushed Direct Current Motor Control IC, Brushless Direct Current Motor Control IC, Stepper Motor Control IC

2 By Control Algorithm: Vector Control, Field Oriented Control, Proportional Integral Derivative Control, Direct Torque Control

3 By Application: Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Other Applications

4 By End-User: Original Equipment Manufacturers, Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1 By Brushed Direct Current Motor Control IC: Single-Channel Drivers, Dual H-bridge Drivers, Low-voltage BDC Motor Controllers, Integrated Controller-Driver Solutions

2 By Brushless Direct Current Motor Control IC: Sensor-based BLDC Controllers, Sensorless BLDC Controllers, Sinusoidal Commutation Controllers, Field-Oriented Control FOC Drivers

3 By Stepper Motor Control IC: Unipolar Stepper Drivers, Bipolar Stepper Drivers, Microstepping Drivers, Integrated Motion Controllers For Stepper Motors

Regional Insights: Where Is The Motor Control ICs Market Expanding?

North America was the largest region in the motor control ICs market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the motor control IC's market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

