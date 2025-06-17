Global Motor Management Market Forecast To 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, And Strategic Teams

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Motor Management Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2019 witnessed the motor management market size swimming strongly in the sea of growth, reaching $3.41 billion in 2024 and projected to climb to $3.63 billion in 2025. This trend, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7%, can be traced back to a number of market drivers, including a rising demand for HVAC systems and an increasing implementation of motor protection systems. A surge in factory modernisation and a higher adoption of IoT in industrial operations have also played a part in this historic period growth.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Motor Management Market Size?

Looking forward, the motor management market exhibits promising potential. Predictions point to an escalation to $4.66 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.4%. This sturdy growth, forecasted for the coming years, hinges on the ever-increasing need for remote motor monitoring and a growing investment in smart factories. The desire for reduced operational downtime and a demand for predictive maintenance solutions also pave the path for this market upswing. Meanwhile, the manufacturing sectors in emerging economies continue to expand, offering fertile ground for this growth.

Futuristic innovations are also on the forecast horizon. Advancements in the realm of industrial IoT connectivity, digital twin technologies for motors, edge computing integration in motor control systems, advanced automation in manufacturing processes, and real-time diagnostic and fault detection systems are anticipated to positively shape and influence the market landscape.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Motor Management Market?

However, the growth of the motor management market is not only tied to market trends and projections. Industrial automation, increasing day by day, is a crucial player in this game. Industrial automation employs control systems, like computers or robots, to manage various industrial processes and machinery, all without the need for direct human intervention. With a rising demand for cost-effective production, minimizing human labor while maintaining product quality, industry automation is on an upward trajectory.

Herein lies the role of motor management. Improving the performance, efficiency, and longevity of motors with advanced control, monitoring, and protection systems, motor management is instrumental in integrating smooth operations with automated processes. Moreover, it is essential in reducing downtime and boosting overall productivity and energy efficiency across various manufacturing operations.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Motor Management Market?

Reigning champions in the motor management market include Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., GE Vernova LLC, ABB Ltd., and Toshiba Corporation, among others. These industry giants, along with others like Eaton Corporation plc, Nidec Corporation, and TE Connectivity Ltd., are continually shaping the market with their innovative offerings and advanced technologies.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Motor Management Market?

Capitalizing on advanced innovations, companies are giving special attention to in-plane switching IPS hard screen technology. Enhancing the visibility, durability, and user experience of human-machine interfaces, this technology improves real-time data monitoring and operational efficiency in industrial environments. In April 2025, France-based Schneider Electric SE, a market leader in digital automation, launched a new generation of machine motion control to enhance industrial users' operational efficiency and flexibility.

How Is The Motor Management Market Segmented?

Segmenting the motor management market further gives a clearer picture of its composition. The market is divided by type into Synchronous Motor and Asynchronous Motor. Under components, the categories are Hardware, Software, and Service. The control of these motors could be Automatic, Semi-Automatic, or Manual, while its applications span across Pumps, Compressors, Material Handling, and Other Applications.

Lastly, the end-user industries include Metals And Mining, Oil And Gas, Power Generation, Water And Wastewater, Food And Beverages, Agriculture, Chemicals And Petrochemicals, Cement, and Other End-User Industries. The subsegments of Synchronous Motor include Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor PMSM, Wound Rotor Synchronous Motor WRSM, and Brushless Synchronous Motor BSM, while Asynchronous Motor features Induction Motor, Squirrel Cage Induction Motor, And Slip Ring Induction Motor.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Motor Management Market?

North America, in 2024, was the largest region in the motor management market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the future. Detailed coverage of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa is provided in the report.

