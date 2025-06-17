Secretary Hargett, Sen. Jackson, Rep. Todd, & Rep. Shaw Announce $12,832 TOP Grant for Jackson-Madison County Library

June 16, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Ed Jackson, State Rep. Chris Todd, and State Rep. Johnny Shaw today announced a $12,832 Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant for the Jackson-Madison County Library. This funding will help cover the cost of Wi-Fi hotspots and internal internet connections at the library.

“Public libraries are essential resources in building strong communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are grateful to partner with the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee General Assembly to enhance the technological offerings available at their local libraries.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and administered by the Secretary of State’s office.

“Public libraries promote literacy and help bridge the digital divide in communities they serve,” said Sen. Jackson. “This funding will ensure our library is well-equipped to meet the growing needs of our citizens.”

Tennessee public libraries can use these funds to address unique needs within their communities.

“Investments in our library system strengthen our community and help shape the next generation of Tennessee’s leaders,” said Rep. Todd. “These funds will increase access to the valuable services the Jackson-Madison County Library offers, helping citizens remain connected to critical resources.”

Resources provided through TOP Grants include digital literacy training, Wi-Fi hotspots, solar charging stations, and enhanced internet access at a library facility.

“The Jackson-Madison County Library provides access to valuable materials and services that enrich the lives of all who visit,” said Rep. Shaw. “I congratulate our local library officials for their efforts in securing these funds. This significant strengthening of access to the internet will increase both the library’s outreach and impact on the City of Jackson and Madison County.”

This year, $291,405 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 54 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/grants-public-libraries.

###