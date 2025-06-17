Oregon State Fire Marshal mobilizes resources to Alder Springs Fire in Jefferson County

A quick-moving wildfire in Jefferson County that led to level 3 evacuations Monday afternoon prompted the Oregon State Fire Marshal to mobilize an incident management team and several structural protection task forces.

The agency is mobilizing resources to the Alder Springs Fire burning west of Crooked River Ranch in Jefferson County. The fire sparked midday Monday on the Crooked River National Grasslands and grew rapidly to 1,500 acres by 5 p.m. Throughout Monday afternoon, wildland firefighters worked to slow the fire on the ground and in the air with several large air tankers and smoke jumpers.

On Monday night, the state fire marshal mobilized two structural task forces through Immediate Response. On Tuesday morning, the OSFM’s Red Incident Management Team and six more structural task forces will arrive in Central Oregon.

“This is the second time our agency has mobilized resources in the last week because of a wildfire,” State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “The conditions we are seeing across Oregon are extremely concerning, especially in early June. It only takes a spark to cause a disaster, so be wildfire aware.”

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued levels 1, 2, and 3 evacuation notices for homes and properties near the fire. You can find the latest on evacuations here. The Deschutes County Sheriff also issued level 1 evacuations. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a shelter is set up at Highland Baptist Church in Redmond and Ranch Chapel. Animals can be taken to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds or Over the Edge Taphouse (with your own corral).

The OSFM Red Incident Management Team will be briefed Tuesday at 9 a.m. and take unified command with the Central Oregon Fire Management Service Type 3 Team. For updates on the fire, please follow Central Oregon Fire.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal mobilizes resources through the Emergency Conflagration Act when invoked by the Governor. The Alder Springs Fire is the second conflagration of 2025.

