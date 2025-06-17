Montgomery County Council Meets on June 17 to Introduce 11 New Bills and Two Zoning Measures

MARYLAND, June 17 - For Immediate Release: Monday, June 16, 2025

New bills and zoning measures focus on expanding property tax credits for child care providers, requiring labor peace agreements for certain hotel development projects, creating a seasonal exemption for leaf removal equipment, providing protections for native plants, specifying the duties of the Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity, authorizing water cremation and more

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, June 17 at 9 a.m. and the meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first, presented by Councilmember Evan Glass, will recognize the Weed Warriors. The second, presented by Council Vice President Will Jawando and Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles, will recognize Juneteenth.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Legislative Session

Expedited Bill 16-25, Personnel - Employees’ Retirement System - Membership Requirements and Membership Group

Introduction: The Council will introduce Expedited Bill 16-25, Personnel - Employees’ Retirement System - Membership Requirements and Membership Group, which would make certain emergency communications managers eligible for retirement group E. Group E provides a retirement benefit for employees with a position as a sworn deputy sheriff or correctional officer. Montgomery County Code Section 33-37 was amended, effective August 7, 2023, to include certain represented employees and managers in the Emergency Communication Center (ECC) classes eligible to participate in Group E and Group J retirement plans. The ECC Management Leadership Services Manager III position was inadvertently omitted from these changes.

The lead sponsor is the Council President at the request of the County Executive. A public hearing is scheduled for July 8.

Bill 17-25, Contracts and Procurement - General Provisions – Exemptions - Internet Access Service

Introduction: The Council will introduce Bill 17-25, Contracts and Procurement - General Provisions – Exemptions - Internet Access Service, which would exempt the acquisition of internet access service from procurement law. The County Executive indicated that the County has been unsuccessful in procuring internet access service by competitive solicitation because internet service providers are unwilling to engage in the County’s process. Currently, the Department of Technology and Enterprise Business Solutions (TEBS) has procured internet service under a waiver granted by the Chief Administrative Officer. Bill 17-25 would exempt internet access from County procurement law.

The lead sponsor is the Council President at the request of the County Executive. A public hearing is scheduled for July 8.

Bill 18-25, Forest Conservation – Trees

Introduction: The Council will introduce Bill 18-25, Forest Conservation – Trees, which would define a solar photovoltaic facility as an area containing the footprint of ground-mounted or freestanding solar energy generation equipment that is approved by the Maryland Public Service Commission and remove afforestation requirements for such facilities. In addition, the bill would add new categories to the priorities of forest retention, reinstate forest mitigation banks that protect existing forest and remove significant trees from Tree Save Plan requirements. The bill is needed to align County Code with the changes made to the state’s forest conservation law.

The lead sponsor is the Council President at the request of the Planning Board. A public hearing is scheduled for July 8.

Expedited Bill 19-25, Noise Control - Leaf Removal Equipment - Seasonal Exemption

Introduction: Lead sponsor Councilmember Gabe Albornoz will introduce Expedited Bill 19-25, Noise Control - Leaf Removal Equipment - Seasonal Exemption, which would provide an exemption for landscape professionals to use gas-powered leaf blower equipment during certain months of the year and set a sunset date for the seasonal exemption. The proposed three-month exemption would run from Oct. 1 until Dec. 31 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The exemption would sunset three years after the bill is enacted. The purpose of Expedited Bill 19-25 is to provide a seasonal exemption to the ban on gas-powered leaf blower equipment for landscape professionals that begins on July 1, 2025.

Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke, Marilyn Balcombe and Sidney Katz are cosponsors of Bill 19-25. A public hearing is scheduled for July 15.

Expedited Bill 20-25, Economic Development Corporation - Economic Development Strategic Plan - Deadlines

Introduction: Lead sponsors Council President Kate Stewart and Councilmember Balcombe will introduce Expedited Bill 20-25, Economic Development Corporation - Economic Development Strategic Plan – Deadlines, which would alter due dates associated with the preparation of an economic development strategic plan. The bill is needed because the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) has informed the Council that it is unable to submit a draft Economic Development Strategic Plan by the statutory deadline of July 1, 2025. Bill 20-25 would provide MCEDC with additional time to develop the plan as they undergo a transition in leadership.

A public hearing is scheduled for July 8.

Bill 21-25, Taxation - Day Care and Child Care Property Tax Credit

Introduction: Lead sponsor Council President Stewart will introduce Bill 21-25, Taxation - Day Care and Child Care Property Tax Credit, which would increase eligibility for the day care and child care property tax credit, increase the amount of the tax credit and update terminology in accordance with state law. In 1988, the County passed into law a property tax credit for improvements to real property used by day care providers to provide care for children. The Maryland General Assembly has expanded the permissible credit in 2025. Expedited Bill 21-25 would increase the amount of the credit to $10,000 and expand eligibility to large family child care homes in line with state law. The bill also would update terminology and legal citations.

Councilmember Albornoz, Council Vice President Jawando, and Councilmembers Andrew Friedson, Katz, Glass and Sayles are cosponsors of Bill 21-25. A public hearing is scheduled for July 8.

Expedited Bill 23-25, Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity

Introduction: Lead sponsors Councilmember Albornoz and Council Vice President Jawando will introduce Expedited Bill 23-25, Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity, which would specify the duties of the Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity, clarify the membership of the Board of the entity and alter the reporting requirements of the entity. In 2022, the Council enacted Bill 42-21 to establish an Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity. Expedited Bill 23-25 would refine the original legislation by clarifying the duties and responsibilities of the entity.

A public hearing is scheduled for July 15.

Bill 24-25, Transportation Demand Management - Repeal

Introduction: Lead sponsors Councilmembers Balcombe, Glass, and Council President Stewart will introduce Bill 24-25, Transportation Demand Management – Repeal, which would repeal Article II of Chapter 42A of the Montgomery County Code. The purpose of the bill is to make the County’s approach to Transportation Demand Management (TDM) more flexible and responsive to changing parameters in transportation and development and increase accountability. Bill 24-25 seeks to repeal the TDM program for employers, existing owners and applicants of new development projects. In 2006, the Council created a system for TDM tees and requirements for certain employers and expanded those requirements to include new buildings. The current TDM fee is 10 cents per square foot, yielding about $1 million per year to fund the Montgomery County Department of Transportation’s (MCDOT) administration of the TDM program.

A public hearing is scheduled for July 8.

Bill 25-25, Taxation - Payments in Lieu of Taxes - Public Housing Authorities

Introduction: Lead sponsor Councilmember Katz will introduce Bill 25-25, Taxation - Payments in Lieu of Taxes - Public Housing Authorities, which would define housing authorities, expand the automatic payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) for public housing authorities of qualifying housing developments, modify the procedural method for executive regulations and implement technical and stylistic changes. The purpose of Bill 25-25 is to increase the housing stock in the County by expanding the existing tax abatement program for an affordable housing development owned or controlled by a public housing authority or an affiliated nonprofit entity of a public housing authority. A PILOT provides a negotiated agreement that allows the County to lower or exempt 100 percent of the costs of real property taxes in exchange for a property owner’s commitment to provide affordable housing.

A public hearing is scheduled for July 8.

Bill 26-25, Vegetation - Invasive Plants

Introduction: Lead sponsor Councilmember Glass will introduce Bill 26-25, Vegetation - Invasive Plants, which would exempt native plants and grasses from weed removal requirements and prohibit the sale of invasive bamboo. The bill is part of the Native Plant Protection Act, which includes Zoning Text Amendment 25-10, Landscaping Requirements – Native Plants. Both measures define native species as those from the Mid-Atlantic Region, which includes Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Council President Stewart and Councilmember Luedtke are cosponsors of Bill 26-25. A public hearing is scheduled for July 22.

Bill 22-25, Labor Peace Agreements - Hotel Development Projects

Introduction: Lead sponsors Councilmember Natali Fani-González, Council President Stewart and Councilmember Katz will introduce Bill 22-25, Labor Peace Agreements - Hotel Development Projects, which would require Labor Peace Agreements (LPAs) on hotel development projects where the County is an economic participant, bringing the County in line with neighboring jurisdictions and industry norms in the hospitality and tourism sector. The purpose of the bill is to establish a general requirement that, whenever the County has a proprietary interest in a hotel development project, the employers at the project must enter into LPAs with unions. These agreements avoid strikes, lock-outs and other adverse economic actions that might affect the County’s proprietary interests.

A public hearing is scheduled for July 8.

District Council Session

Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 25-09, Funeral and Interment Services - Alkaline Hydrolysis

Introduction: Lead sponsor Councilmember Natali Fani-González will introduce Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 25-09, Funeral and Interment Services - Alkaline Hydrolysis, which would allow this process as part of funeral home, undertaker and crematory uses. Alkaline hydrolysis, also known as water cremation, is where a deceased individual is placed in a pressurized vessel containing water and an alkaline solution to decompose. In 2024, the Maryland General Assembly enacted the Green Death Care Options Act, which established requirements and prohibitions for water cremation facilities and requires the Office of Cemetery Oversight and the State Board of Morticians and Funeral Directors to adopt regulations to govern these facilities.

A public hearing is scheduled for July 22.

Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 25-10, Landscaping Requirements - Native Plants

Introduction: Lead sponsor Councilmember Evan Glass will introduce ZTA 25-10, Landscaping Requirements - Native Plants, which would require 50 percent native plant species in an open space landscaping and 50 percent native plant species in general landscaping plant material. The ZTA is part of the native Plant Protection Act, which includes Bill 26-25 described above.

Council President Stewart and Councilmember Luedtke are cosponsors of ZTA 25-10. A public hearing is scheduled for July 22.

Local Map Amendment (LMA) H-156, regarding the property located at 7501-7515 Standish Place, 7519 Standish Place, 7529 Standish Place and 7609-7623 Standish Place, in Plat Book 118 as Plat No.13905

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Local Map Amendment (LMA) H-156 regarding the property located at 7501-7515 Standish Place, 7519 Standish Place, 7529 Standish Place and 7609-7623 Standish Place. The applicant, TriPointe Homes DC Metro, Inc., requests the property be rezoned from Moderate Industrial to a Commercial Residential Neighborhood Floating Zone. The applicant proposes construction of up to 210 dwelling units. The property is approximately 13.86 acres and currently contains a 48,810-square-foot, four-story office building with a surface parking lot. The Hearing Examiner recommends approval of this local map amendment, with a binding element requiring a minimum 15 percent Moderately Priced Dwelling Units (MPDUs), as approved by the Montgomery County Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA).

Consent Calendar

Each item on the Council’s Consent Calendar can be found on the Council agenda for Tuesday, June 17, which is available on the Council website.

Public Hearings

Unless otherwise noted, the Council will hold the following hybrid public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Residents can visit the Council website to learn about the multiple ways to provide testimony.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council's web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live