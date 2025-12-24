Elizabeth Dipp Metzger Donates New Playroom to Support Children with Cancer in El Paso
This is about giving children back a piece of their childhood and supporting families through the hardest moments of their lives.”EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Wealth Strategies is proud to recognize **Elizabeth “Lizzie” Dipp Metzger**, Founder and President, for her continued philanthropic commitment to the El Paso community through the donation of a **new pediatric playroom** at Providence Children’s Hospital. The renovated space offers comfort, creativity, and joy to children undergoing cancer treatment and their families.
— Lizzie Dipp Metzger
The playroom—equipped with art supplies, toys, interactive games, and quiet spaces for emotional processing—serves as a vital outlet for young patients navigating the difficult reality of illness. The renovation was made possible by a donation from Lizzie and the Dipp Metzger family, who have long supported pediatric healthcare and family-centered spaces in the El Paso region.
“When your child is facing something as overwhelming as cancer, having a space to just be a kid again can mean everything,” said Lizzie. “This is about giving children back a piece of their childhood and supporting families through the hardest moments of their lives.”
About Elizabeth Dipp Metzger
Elizabeth “Lizzie” Dipp Metzger is the Founder and President of Crown Wealth Strategies. In addition to leading the firm’s national concierge advisory platform, **Crown Align™**, she is a longtime advocate for children’s health and a dedicated philanthropist. Lizzie serves on the boards of Paso del Norte Children’s Development Center, United Way, YPO, and the El Paso Children’s Hospital. Her work integrates personal legacy with professional purpose—helping others protect what matters most.
About Crown Wealth Strategies
Crown Wealth Strategies is an elite financial advisory practice serving high-net-worth families, business owners, and professionals nationwide. Through its flagship **Crown Align™** platform, the firm delivers integrated, forward-thinking planning across investment, estate, insurance, and business domains. Headquartered in El Paso, TX, Crown’s mission is to provide clarity, continuity, and care for life’s most complex financial decisions. Learn more at www.crownws.com
Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Registered Representative with NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Licensed Insurance Agency and a New York Life Insurance Company. She also is a Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser and a New York Life Company, and she is a Member Agent of the Nautilus Group® a service of New York Life Insurance Company. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates. 303 N. Oregon Street, Suite 1100, El Paso, TX 79901 | www.crownws.com.
