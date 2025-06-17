Bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell and Thrive Global founder Arianna Huffington spearheaded Staffbase's VOICES 2025 for Internal Communicators

Key takeaways from the largest virtual employee communications event, uniting 3,000+ comms and human resources professionals

SYDNEY, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffbase , the leading employee communications cloud provider, hosted VOICES 2025 , the world’s largest virtual event for internal communicators and HR professionals, in APAC timezone on June 11, 2025. The event featured top industry voices addressing today’s most critical challenges in employee communications and people strategy.

As economic uncertainty, policy shifts, and internal transformations persist, it's more critical than ever for employee communicators to have a voice at the executive table. Burnout is on the rise and disengagement is costing companies. More than a quarter of employees are unlikely to stay in their jobs, citing poor internal communication as a key reason.

VOICES help employee communicators and HR professionals tackle these challenges head-on and provide solutions that empower them to inspire their workforces, shape an internal culture that thrives and ultimately save their organizations significant money by reducing turnover.

Malcolm Gladwell is a renowned bestselling author and storytelling icon. In his session, The Butterfly Effect of Communications, Malcolm uncovered how small communication shifts can spark big transformations. With unparalleled insights into sociology, psychology, and storytelling, he shared how to elevate your communication strategy.

Arianna Huffington, co-founder of The Huffington Post and founder of Thrive Global, also appeared as a speaker. She tackled the elephant in the room by addressing the challenge of creating an authentic culture of well-being through: tackling burnout and disengagement and the power of authentic recognition.

“Effective internal communication had become more critical than ever, as employers worked to help their people understand how global challenges were impacting their lives and jobs,” said David Maffei, Staffbase GM and SVP of the Americas. “Internal comms professionals had long struggled to have their voices heard, but this was the moment for their strategies to be implemented. To support that, we brought the leading voices in Employee Communications and HR to the mainstage at VOICES, for both our current and future customers. The quality of communication directly affected business performance, and we were there to help comms and people teams elevate their impact and empower their organizations.”

The agenda covered:

The Elephant in the Room: Bridging the Employee Trust Gap Staffbase Founder and CEO Martin Böhringer addressed how leaders could be inspirational when trust was shaken—or even shattered—as he explored how professional communicators turned today's challenges into opportunities to empower business decisions at every level.

The Butterfly Effect of Communication: Why Small Signals Spark Big Shifts As a bestselling author exploring the intersection of science and culture, Malcolm Gladwell delved into the immense power of communication, sharing insights from his books and research to reveal how even modest efforts drove profound organizational transformation.

Beyond Burnout: Building Employee Engagement and Resilience Through a Culture of Well-Being In this fireside chat, Arianna Huffington, Founder & CEO of Thrive Global, discussed how companies could authentically tackle burnout and disengagement, while attendees gained valuable insights into how internal communicators rebuilt trust, inspired teams, and cultivated a culture of engagement.



