Amiko Celebrates 'Signs of Life' Sixth Consecutive Week at #1 on Radio. FM100 Radio in Porto Alegre, Brazil

Amiko Fashion in Miami Signs of Life Mark Oliveira Remix Cover Art Signs of Life Black T Shirt

"Signs Of Life" the Original Single and the Mark Oliveira Remix Will Set Records on the Dance Floor, Radio and DJ Spins in US, Ibiza and Brazil Over the Summer!

The fans and listeners in Brazil have given this song some serious love,” said Amiko. “To feel this kind of connection with people I've never met — it’s why I do what I do. Obrigado, Porto Alegre!” — Amiko

DALLAS, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International recording artist, Amiko, is celebrating her sixth consecutive week at #1 on radio.fm100 Top 30 chart in Porto Alegre, Brazil with her breakout hit "Signs of Life" . The single, which has captivated audiences with its cinematic pulse and soaring vocals, continues to energize fans across South America.Originally released in late 2024, "Signs of Life", has grown into a global anthem of resilience, transformation, and human connection. With lyrical themes that echo across generations and borders, Amiko’s signature blend of pop and emotional authenticity has found a powerful Spotify audience (currently streaming everywhere worldwide) in Brazil — particularly in Porto Alegre, where radio.fm100 listeners have propelled the track to an unprecedented six-week run at#1 on their weekly Top 30 chart.The success of "Signs of Life" in Brazil was further boosted by Brazilian Producer, Mark Oliveira's Remix, which introduced a dynamic Latin electronic flavor to the track. Oliveira, a respected name in Latin dance production, transformed the song into a club dance track and helped extend its reach beyond traditional radio to the dance floors of Porto Alegre, Rio, São Paulo, and beyond. Mark Oliveira’s remix is influenced by the sounds of Ibiza, and Amiko’s team aims to get it there through the summer for its debut. The "Signs of Life", Mark Oliveira Remix , is exclusively available on the Official Amiko website and SoundCloud.“The fans and listeners in Brazil have given this song some serious love,” said Amiko. “To feel this kind of connection with people I've never met — it’s why I do what I do. Obrigado, Porto Alegre!”Amiko’s rise marks a bold new chapter for the Dallas, Texas-based artist, who launched her music career in early 2024 after several years of crafting at least two 500-page books of poetry, she finished before her songwriting journey as a lead vocalist, lyricist and arranger. As a former collegiate soccer player in the US, youth soccer (futebol) coach, and physical and mental health wellness advocate, Amiko brings a fearless and multidimensional presence to the global stage."Signs of Life" is part of Amiko’s growing catalog of internationally-minded pop that includes themes of movement, borderless identity, and emotional rebirth — resonating deeply in a world searching for connection. She has a latin flavored remix of Reckless by Big Cree of Montreal, Canada that is also ready to shine in Brazil, Miami, Ibiza and other parts of South America!With her star on the rise and momentum building toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Amiko’s unique blend of music, smooth lead vocals and a deep sense of longing in her storytelling continues to defy genre and expectation."Signs of Life" Original and Mark Oliveira Remix are both available now.Listen to the Remix🌐 [www.amikomusic.com]( http://www.amikomusic.com 🔊 [SoundCloud – Amiko Official]( https://soundcloud.com/amiko-official Follow AmikoInstagram: [@amiko.official]( https://www.instagram.com/amiko.official YouTube: [Amiko Official]( https://www.youtube.com/@amiko.official Media/Press Inquiries: mgold@futsoul.net

Signs of Life Music & Lyric Video

