CMS expands tribal health care access by approving Medicaid state plan amendments for 6 states

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services June 13 announced it approved state plan amendments to expand Medicaid access to care for tribal communities in six states: Minnesota, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington and Wyoming. The approvals allow the Indian Health Service and tribal clinics to provide Medicaid clinic services in homes, schools and other community locations. 

