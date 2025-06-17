AHA report: Hospitals are complying with 340B rules, but drug companies are not 

The AHA June 16 released a report showing hospitals that participated in the 340B Drug Pricing Program are not only subject to disproportionately greater oversight by the federal government, but they also significantly outperform drug companies in terms of program compliance.

The report analyzed publicly available federal audit data and observed trends in findings for both 340B hospitals and drug companies from fiscal years 2018-2022. Duplicate discount and diversion findings in 340B hospital audits have declined significantly, reflecting very high rates of compliance in recent years, according to the report. Meanwhile, of the audits conducted for drug companies during the same period, 60% had at least one adverse finding, and 93% of those with an adverse finding were required to issue repayments to 340B providers.

“Policymakers should reject the baseless claims made by drug companies of widespread program abuse by 340B hospitals and urge HRSA [Health Resources and Services Administration] to increase their audits of drug companies,” the report notes. “Greater oversight of these drug companies is necessary to ensure the continued success of the 340B program for the millions of vulnerable patients and communities nationwide who rely on it.”