Analysis highlights impact of proposed Medicaid cuts on rural patients and hospitals

The AHA June 16 released a fact sheet with analysis on the impact to rural patients and hospitals from proposed Medicaid cuts by Congress. The analysis found that key Medicaid provisions in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (H.R. 1) would result in a $50.4 billion reduction in federal Medicaid spending on rural hospitals over 10 years and 1.8 million individuals in rural communities losing their Medicaid coverage by 2034. The analysis also details the 10-year rural hospital financial impact and coverage loss by state.



“The Medicaid cuts in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act would devastate rural hospitals across the country,” said AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack. “Many rural hospitals would be forced to choose between maintaining services, keeping staff and possibly closing their doors. Patients would be forced to travel hours for basic or emergency care, and communities would suffer.”

The AHA will gather hospital and health system leaders from around the country June 17 to meet with lawmakers to share their deep concerns about the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and how cutting Medicaid will harm their patients, hospitals and communities.