Senate Finance Committee releases draft legislative text on Medicaid, taxes

The Senate Finance Committee June 16 released its draft legislative text as part of the Senate’s version of the budget reconciliation bill. The committee, which has jurisdiction over Medicaid and taxes, has discussed additional restrictions on state-directed payments and provider taxes, as compared to the House version of the bill. The AHA is reviewing the newly released bill text and plans to send members details the evening of June 16.

See AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack’s June 11 Perspective column on the passed House bill and implications of further changes in the Senate version. The Senate is expected to vote on its version of the budget reconciliation bill before the July 4 recess.