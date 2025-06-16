Kangaroo Island farmers to receive over 150 tonnes of donated hay

Release date: 17/06/25

More than 200 bales of hay will be delivered to drought-impacted farmers on Kangaroo Island this week in a hay drop, made possible through the Malinauskas Government’s $73 Drought Support Package.

Charity Rural Aid will be delivering more than 150 tonnes of hay to 19 Kangaroo Island farmers over two days on 18 June and 25 June.

The hay run is being supported by the State Government’s $6 million Drought Donated Fodder Transport Assistance Scheme, which helps charities with their transport costs to deliver donated fodder to farmers who need assistance to feed their livestock.

So far, the State Government has funded the transport costs of charities to deliver more than 9,800 tonnes of donated hay to over 1,200 farmers across South Australia.

The State Government is actively working with Rural Aid, Need for Feed, Rapid Relief Team, Farmers Relief Agency, and the SA Dairyfarmers’ Association, whose participation provides specific support to dairy farmers across South Australia.

Primary producers are encouraged to contact participating organisations directly to understand what types of fodder are available and to register their interest.

For more information about drought assistance visit: pir.sa.gov.au/drought-support

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

The Malinauskas Government is proud to support this important initiative with Rural Aid, to ensure logistics are not a barrier to supporting farmers facing hardship on Kangaroo Island.

Kangaroo Island’s farming communities are a vital part of South Australia’s primary industries sector, and we are committed to assisting them through the ongoing drought.

We greatly appreciate the work Rural Aid and the other charities with which we have partnered are doing to deliver donated hay.

It’s a fantastic display of government and community working together to get fodder where it’s needed.

Attributable to John Warlters, Rural Aid CEO

This hay drop represents a significant and much-needed show of support for our farmers on Kangaroo Island.

They’ve battled through some of the toughest seasons on record, and this delivery will help ease the burden during a critical time.

It’s a privilege to stand alongside these resilient communities and let them know they’re not forgotten.

We’re incredibly grateful to the State Government for making this delivery possible, their backing has helped us remove a major logistical hurdle and bring real, tangible help to where it's needed most.