Lack of middleman between Illinois farmers and consumers limits market for ...

This story by MIT Environmental Solutions Journalism Fellow Karina Atkins was originally published in the Chicago Tribune, where it appears with additional photos and resources. It is the fourth in a series of articles about Illinois' agricultural system.

Marty Travis sends an email to small grocers and chefs across Illinois every Friday morning advertising fresh produce, dairy and meats available from small farms in central Illinois.

In late May, purple asparagus from 19 x 1950 Family Farm in Benson, romaine from Bland Family Farm in Jacksonville and radishes from Diamond’s Homestead in Decatur were all on the menu. No fruit was ripe yet.

Restaurants, corporate kitchens, family-owned markets and food banks place their orders before noon Monday. On Tuesday, farmers haul their goods to Travis’ warehouse in Fairbury, Illinois, until it’s full to the brim. These goods are loaded into refrigerated trucks and delivered to the customers Wednesday.

Last year, nearly 120 farmers provided just under 1 million pounds of food to Frontera Grill in Chicago, Midwest Food Bank in Peoria and nearly 90 places in between.

Travis has been building a local food system from the ground up for the last two decades, serving as a middleman between specialty crop farmers and nearby markets. It’s a connection that’s largely missing in Illinois, where farmland is dominated by corn and soybeans.

The Tribune is launching a series of special reports analyzing the hurdles many farmers face in trying to be good stewards of the land as climate change intensifies. While farmers report that rising rents, lack of crop insurance and labor shortages deter them from growing anything else, they say their biggest barrier to growing fruits and vegetables is that there isn’t a streamlined way to get them to market.

The fifth largest agricultural state has largely relied on others for fruits and vegetables that go into salads and smoothies. On a late May trip to a Mariano’s in Chicago, the asparagus was from Mexico and the romaine, radishes and raspberries were from California.

But as climate change causes increasingly severe droughts and extreme heat in regions that have historically grown lots of fruits and vegetables such as the American Southwest, California and Central America, experts say it’s important that Illinois strengthen its food system. There may even come a time when others look to Illinois — which has a relatively mild climate and ample water supply — to grow what they no longer can.

“Either we have to move water to where the agriculture is or move the agriculture to where the water is,” said Jay Famiglietti, a hydrologist, engineer and director at the Arizona Water Innovation Institute. He attributes the water scarcity in the Southwest to climate change.

Decades of intense row crop farming with lots of fertilizer, however, are leaving scars on Illinois soil and polluting local waterways. Meanwhile, the Trump administration is cutting funds to incipient efforts to strengthen local food systems that were gaining momentum under the Biden administration.

“I can’t say judgmental things about corn and soybean farmers because it’s how they grew up, and the system is not set up so everyone can grow specialty crops,” Travis said while driving past field after field of turned over dirt in late March.

The plots had been bare for months as farmers waited for planting season, which was still a few weeks away. In their midst, his son Will’s farm was striking. Wheat, which is planted in the fall and harvested in the spring, was sprouting up on one plot and soon to be milled into flour for Publican Quality Bread in Chicago’s West Loop. Peach, pear and plum trees were being prepped for the spring season on another plot.

A new silo

Grain silos are the centerpiece of Fairbury, the town closest to Travis’ farm. They’re next door to the post office and across the street from a strip mall. A railroad track runs between the silos, which are equipped with spouts ready to spit corn and soybeans into an incoming train car.

Once farmers harvest their grain, they load it on a truck, drop it off at a silo similar to the one in Fairbury, and pocket a check based on the daily commodity price set by the Chicago Board of Trade.

Specialty crop farmers haven’t historically had a silo where they can drop off their produce and get a check. They must spend weekends at farmers markets, advertise their products on social media and set up online storefronts.

Because of the hassle, many farmers don’t consider growing fruits and vegetables, especially when grain elevators are a turnkey alternative in their backyards.

“There’s just not enough farmers to fill institutional grocery stores,” said Travis. “We are supply challenged.”

He is on a grassroots mission to build a distribution hub for specialty farmers that is similar to the silo that grain farmers use. But, he notes two major differences to his approach.

First, farmers aren’t beholden to prices set by an external body such as the Chicago Board of Trade. They set their own prices, from which Travis’ team takes a 22% distribution cut. But, he says he isn’t in it for the money. Big-box grocery stores keep about 85% of the price charged to consumers.

Second, farmers’ names are tacked on their products when they reach their final destination: a kitchen or store shelf. Travis said this ensures farmers retain a sense of pride in their product that pushes them to grow the most delicious, nutrient-dense food possible. Their product isn’t mixed in a silo with lots of other farmers’ goods; it can be traced right back to them.

Several years ago, as Travis was leaving a restaurant in central Illinois, the chef came running out of the restaurant to let him know how amazing the produce they received from him was.

“As we got in the car, I told (my brother), there’s not a single corn or soybean grower who gets that kind of response when they drop their stuff off anymore,” he recalled.

Becoming the middleman

Travis stumbled into food distribution in the early 2000s, as he watched the mass exodus of younger generations from farms.

Parents were telling their children that the margins on their 4,000- to 5,000-acre corn and soybean farms weren’t enough to support another generation. Family farms have had to get larger to stay afloat. The size of the average farm in Illinois has more than doubled since 1950, from 156 acres to 370 acres.

“We said that’s crazy and began talking with different families in the community about allowing their kids to have a quarter acre or half acre for other crops,” said Travis. “All of the chefs said, we want this, we want that. And suddenly all these crops began to be in demand. Everything from peas to tomatoes.”

Rick Bayless, a celebrity chef with several restaurants in Chicago, was one of the first restaurateurs to show interest. He couldn’t find any local farmers to buy from when he opened his first restaurant, Frontera Grill, in the city in the 1980s. There wasn’t even a farmers market.

In the winter, he gets most of his rice and potatoes from Travis’ network, collectively called Down at the Farms. In the spring, fall and summer he orders everything from wild greens and squash blossoms to chilhuacle, a pepper native to Mexico’s Oaxaca region. It’s a staple in the signature black mole at Bayless’ Michelin-starred Topolobampo in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. Bayless helped Travis source the seeds.

“Without someone like Marty Travis, we would be way far behind,” said Bayless about Illinois’ food scene. “We cannot become a great restaurant town until we have great local agriculture.”

As word about his work connecting farms to customers got around, farmers who were selling at farmers markets began reaching out to Travis. They were eager to tap into the network he was growing.

Others with similar frustrations, such as Rachael Smedberg, are forging nexuses from other parts of the state.

“We all love the farmers market, but it tells farmers that they have one day to sell, one day a week. Go to this parking lot and you have a five-hour window to sell your goods, and if it rains, you’re done,” said the 35-year-old based in northeastern Illinois.

Funding cuts

When Smedberg and her husband Jesse, both of whom had little farming experience, bought a 120-acre former corn and soybean farm seven years ago in Beecher, Illinois, their neighbors — all veteran corn and soybean farmers — thought there was no way they could make a living growing organic produce.

Jerry Meyer recalled a neighborhood bet that the Smedbergs would be gone within a year. The 64-year-old farms corn, soybeans and hay down the road on 500 acres his great-grandfather homesteaded.

Some still doubt the longevity of the Smedberg’s farm, according to Meyer, who has since come to respect the family and withdrawn his bet against them.

The Smedbergs and Meyer have built a strong relationship despite their different farming styles. Meyer sells the couple hay and admits they’ve inspired him to do research into diversifying his harvests. But he doesn’t see himself changing his operation any time soon.

“As my dad always said, if growing hemp, artichokes and pumpkins was a get-rich-quick scheme, everyone would be doing it and everyone would be rich,” Meyer said.

Smedberg and Travis agree.

“The market has to come first in my mind because the conventional guys, to their point, if there was a market for it that they knew about or understood, they would grow it potentially,” Travis said.

It’s taken Travis over two decades to build his network in central Illinois. And, after six years making her own inroads with food distributors, Smedberg is hoping to do the same in northern Illinois.

She began tapping into state and federal grants last year to help build this network. A state grant, which is up for renewal, helped her buy a refrigerated truck. She used it to aggregate produce from other local growers and deliver it to under-resourced communities throughout Illinois under a federal program.

That federal program was defunded by the Trump administration earlier this year, but equipped with their refrigerated truck, the Smedbergs continue to pursue avenues to expand their reach.

Travis was similarly hit by the funding cuts. Earlier this year, he applied for a federal grant to assist with the renovation of a 20,000-foot warehouse a few miles from his home. His operation has outgrown the 1,900-square-foot storage unit he bought in 2021.

This funding was frozen too, but he’s still optimistic the warehouse will be up and running by peak tomato season in July.

“We’ll figure it out. We have to,” said Travis as he looked at the miscellaneous lab equipment lying around on a mid-March morning.

The warehouse, which was previously a University of Illinois soil research laboratory, is across the street from a confined animal feeding operation and corn and soybean field.

Despite being surrounded by large-scale, conventional farming, he sees opportunity for a more intimate food system everywhere.

“What do you see here?” he asked as he strolled through the massive warehouse. “I see a kitchen,” he continued, explaining his vision to eventually enable farmers to offer prepared foods.

Reading the writing on the wall when Trump was elected, Travis also began conversations with Chicago-area chefs about making restaurants pick-up points for grocery bags of local produce. The idea is modeled after one of the programs that lost federal funding.

“Specialty crops, if you know the right people and have access or plan to sell, probably have a lot more entry points than the traditional corn and soybean grower,” said Elizabeth Wahle, a commercial agriculture specialist with the University of Illinois Extension.

Democrats in the Illinois General Assembly recently introduced a bill that would require state agencies and public institutions to prioritize purchasing food from local farmers using sustainable practices.

Scott Irwin, a professor of agricultural marketing at the University of Illinois, said the market for local foods is being fueled in part by heightened skepticism of the prevailing food system that has gained traction under the Trump administration.

There’s a growing block of Americans — largely moderately conservative suburban moms — who no longer accept the prevailing food system as best for them and their families, according to Irwin. They’re questioning things such as GMOs, antibiotic additives in livestock and processed foods.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump’s director of the Department of Health and Human Services, is giving voice to them on the national stage.

“Agribusiness and food company executives are petrified about Robert Kennedy Jr.,” Irwin said. “I think he represents a really fundamental potential change in how the average American is looking at their diets and health. That’s the kind of thing that can have profound implications for agriculture.”

Cultural change

Travis isn’t interested in expanding to big-box grocery stores any time soon.

“I’ve got plenty of markets. I probably have way more markets than I have farmers,” he said.

For local farmers to be able to supply grocery stores in bulk, there would have to be a massive change in consumers’ buying habits.

It would require people getting comfortable buying seasonally. Shoppers might have to substitute broccoli for asparagus in the winter, for example. And strawberries might only be readily available in the summer.

“When we have these big consolidated grocery store chains, a lot of times we kind of lose that local produce,” said U. of I. specialist Wahle, adding that people are used to having a one-stop-shop for all their groceries.

Bayless sees this when he walks through the Wicker Park farmers market on Sundays. People are purchasing ingredients for their “one farmers market meal,” instead of buying a variety of products that they can spread across multiple meals if they’re willing to get creative with their cooking.

Over Memorial Day weekend at the Lincoln Park farmers market, the longest lines were for the prepared food: breakfast sandwiches, chicken and waffles, and freshly baked pastries.

“The public has to really adopt a way of thinking about local produce in which you support restaurants that buy it and you buy it as well, not just for one meal, but multiple meals during the week. If you do that, then we’ll have a really thriving agricultural economy here,” said Bayless.

Experts say consumer habits are unlikely to shift toward purchasing local food at a large scale, especially as inflation continues to hit grocery bills. Buying locally grown produce in Illinois is bound to cost more because small producers don’t benefit from the same economies of scale as wholesalers.

A spokesperson for Jewel Osco said they “frequently (contact) Illinois farmers and closely (monitor) weather patterns to optimize the sourcing of local produce. This proactive approach allows our 189 stores to offer locally grown items such as beets, parsley, kale, cucumbers, lettuce, and mini peppers when in season and available.”

Aldi, Trader Joe’s, Kroger — the parent of Mariano’s — and Fresh Market all declined to share whether or how they source local produce.

“The local food movement is real and it’s important, but it’s still what I would call a niche category. It has nowhere near knocked large-scale agriculture off its throne,” said Irwin, the agricultural marketing professor.

Climate change-induced shifts in weather are unlikely to force Illinois farmers to do anything differently either. Milder winters have made growing seasons longer. With the help of genetically modified seeds and fertilizers, corn and soybean yields have been increasing.

But an inability to grow fruits and vegetables where they’ve typically been grown — the American Southwest and California’s Central Valley — might create new market opportunities in Illinois. Both regions have been plagued by severe droughts and groundwater scarcity.

“Right now, it’s maybe not as economically feasible to plow over 300 acres of corn and beans and grow broccoli because they’re doing pretty efficient and cheap broccoli production in the Central Valley. But if the Central Valley can’t grow broccoli anymore, then maybe the price of broccoli makes that worthwhile,” said Trent Ford, the Illinois state climatologist.

In the West, the inevitable need to reconfigure our nation’s food system is already much clearer.

“We’re in this transition period out West of realizing we can’t do everything anymore,” said Arizona Water Innovation Institute Director Famiglietti. “One of the key things we won’t be able to do as much of is agriculture. I think we’re quite fortunate to get to be a big country and have places that are getting wetter where we can move our agriculture to.”

He acknowledges that it will be hugely disruptive, requiring the country to retrain and relocate labor forces, reconfigure transportation systems and move agriculture-affiliated industries such as packaging.

“It’s a big deal, and I don’t think we’re ready for it. Actually I know we’re not ready for it,” he said.

Travis and Smedberg are starting to lay the groundwork.