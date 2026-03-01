Elizabeth Dipp Metzger Achieves Top of the Table Honors with Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT)
Helping our clients navigate complexity, protect their families, and plan with purpose—that’s what drives our team.”EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Wealth Strategies is honored to announce that **Elizabeth “Lizzie” Dipp Metzger**, Founder and President, has once again earned *Top of the Table* status with the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), the highest level of achievement within the organization’s three-tier recognition system. This award places Lizzie among the top financial professionals globally and reflects her enduring commitment to clients, advanced planning, and service-first excellence.
Top of the Table members are recognized not only for their high-level production, but also for their leadership, mentorship, and consistent delivery of life-changing financial guidance. Lizzie has now qualified for MDRT for 14 years—11 of them at the Top of the Table level—earning her Life and Qualifying Member distinction.
“Every year, I’m reminded that this work is about people, not numbers,” said Lizzie. “Helping our clients navigate complexity, protect their families, and plan with purpose—that’s what drives our team. And we’re just getting started.”
Lizzie leads the firm’s concierge platform, **Crown Align™**, which serves high-net-worth families, business owners, and physicians with fully integrated investment, insurance, estate, and business planning. From orchestrating legacy transitions to managing multi-generational complexity, Lizzie’s work is deeply relational, surgical, and aligned with each client’s vision.
About Elizabeth Dipp Metzger
Elizabeth “Lizzie” Dipp Metzger is the Founder and President of Crown Wealth Strategies. A Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®), Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®), and Accredited Estate Planner® (AEP®), Lizzie holds an MS in Financial Services and a BA in International Relations. She is a Life and Qualifying Member of MDRT’s Top of the Table, a member of The Nautilus Group®, and serves on the New York Life Advisory Board of Directors.
In addition to leading Crown’s national advisory platform, she is also an active philanthropist, board member, and advocate for service-driven leadership. Lizzie lives in El Paso with her husband Brian and their three children.
About Crown Wealth Strategies
Crown Wealth Strategies is an elite financial advisory practice serving high-net-worth families, business owners, and professionals nationwide. Through its flagship **Crown Align™** platform, the firm delivers integrated, forward-thinking planning across investment, estate, insurance, and business domains. Headquartered in El Paso, TX, Crown’s mission is to provide clarity, continuity, and care for life’s most complex financial decisions.
Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Registered Representative with NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Licensed Insurance Agency and a New York Life Insurance Company. She also is a Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser and a New York Life Company, and she is a Member Agent of the Nautilus Group® a service of New York Life Insurance Company. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates. 303 N. Oregon Street, Suite 1100, El Paso, TX 79901 | www.crownws.com. The Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), is recognized globally as the standard of excellence for life insurance sales performance in the insurance and financial services industry.
