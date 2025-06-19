Big Freakin' Change Flips the Confidence Script –Empowering Women to Act Before They Feel Ready

Author of Big Freakin' Change Cara Moeller Poppitt Author of Big Freakin' Change Big Freakin' Change Author

How to gain confidence by stepping out before you are ready

Readiness is not a state of being, but a feeling that comes after you take action.” — Cara Moeller Poppitt

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian author Cara Poppitt is poised to redefine our understanding of confidence with her debut book, Big Freakin' Change—one of Indigo’s most anticipated wellness titles for Summer 2025. In it, Poppitt confronts what she calls “The Confidence Crisis”with a bold, transformative approach that challenges conventional thinking.

In Big Freakin' Change, Poppitt asks: what if everything you believed about confidence was backwards? In a world where women are often told to wait until they feel ready.

"Big Freakin' Change flips the script—proving that confidence isn't a prerequisite, it's the result of bold action. Poppitt's message is especially timely in an era of significant global shifts and uncertainties. As women globally face the harsh reality that full gender equality is still 286 years away — and as hard-won rights are being stripped away in real time — this book could not come at a more critical moment.

Poppitt argues that fostering confidence through action is crucial for empowering women to drive big freakin’ changes in their life. "I always knew I would write a book. When my friend was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer she asked me why I was waiting. I had time and she did not, "says Poppitt. "That's when I decided to take action and stop waiting to feel ready. This led me to discover that most people want to feel ready before taking action. My discovery led to my core message that readiness is not a state of being but a feeling that comes after you take action. "

Big Freakin' Change is a rallying cry for women who feel stuck, lost, or unfulfilled — and are tired of waiting. With the landscape shifting under our feet, we don’t have the luxury of hesitation. This book is a practical, powerful guide to taking the first step before you feel ready and learning to build confidence as you go. If we want change, we need to know how to make change. And that starts now.

Cara Moeller Poppitt is on a mission to help women get unstuck and chase their dreams. A dancer and choreographer for 20 years, she owns two award-winning companies. As a speaker and coach, she has helped over 10,000 entrepreneurs unlock their potential. Poppitt was named Global TV’s Woman of Vision and recognized as CIBC’s Entrepreneur of the Year. She lives with her family in Calgary, Canada. Check out her website bigfreakinchange.com.

Big Freakin’ Change: How To Gain Confidence By Stepping Out Before You Are Ready

ISBN: 9781774585580

Publication Date: June 17 , 2025

$24.95 CAD

Available in Trade Paperback & Ebooks

Legal Disclaimer:

