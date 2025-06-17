VI Marketing and Branding Wins 10 Telly Awards for Excellence in Storytelling and Impactful Creative

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VI Marketing and Branding (VI) has earned national recognition with ten wins at the 46th Annual Telly Awards , which honors excellence in video and television across all screens. With over 13,000 entries submitted from across the globe, VI stood out for its emotionally resonant storytelling, innovative production and behavior-changing campaigns.The agency was awarded five Gold and five Silver Telly Awards across categories including: Public Service & PSA, Travel & Tourism, Shows and Series and Biography and Series. These wins highlight VI’s creative leadership and deep commitment to elevating purpose-driven stories.Gold Telly Winners:-ROUTES: Series – Travel & Tourism-ROUTES: Chef’s Playground – Travel & Tourism-ROUTES: Higher and Faster – Biography-ROUTES: Tulsa Sound – Travel & Tourism-Find Yourself in Oklahoma – Travel & TourismSilver Telly Winners:-Talk About Tobacco – Public Service & PSA-Talk About Tobacco: Searching for Answers – Public Service & PSA-ROUTES: Food & Emotion – Travel & Tourism-ROUTES: Season One Trailer – Travel & Tourism-ROUTES: Season One Trailer – Shows & Series“We believe marketing can be a force for good, and these awards reflect that belief in action,” said Tim Berney, founder and CEO of VI. “Whether we're helping people make healthier choices or showcasing the beauty and depth of Oklahoma, we’re telling stories that matter—and that move people. I couldn’t be prouder of our team.”The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies. VI’s success reinforces its standing as a national leader in behavior-change marketing and culturally resonant storytelling.To view the award-winning work, visit https://www.vimarketingandbranding.com/ The full list of the 46th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners/ About VI Marketing and BrandingVI Marketing and Branding is a full-service agency specializing in integrated campaigns, innovative solutions and measurable results. Committed to creativity, strategy and community impact, VI helps clients achieve their goals while making a meaningful difference.About The Telly Awards:The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multi-screen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include NAB, RunwayML AIFF, ReelAbilities Film Festival, Film Fatales, FWD-Doc, Stash, Production Hub, Ghetto Film School, Future of Film, We Are Parable, Video Consortium, SeriesFest, Green The Bid, Portrait and Kinema.For more info visit our press page: https://tlly.co/press

