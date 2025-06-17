DHS Arrests Dangerous Criminal Illegal Aliens who Escaped from Delaney Hall Detention Facility

Law enforcement is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the remaining two dangerous criminal illegal aliens

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it captured two of the four dangerous criminal illegal aliens who escaped Delaney Hall on June 12, 2025. Two additional criminal illegal aliens remain at large.

Contrary to reporting, there has been no widespread unrest at the Delaney Hall Detention Facility. This privately held facility remains dedicated to providing high-quality services, including around-the-clock access to medical care, in-person and virtual legal and family visitation, general and legal library access, translation services, dietician-approved meals, religious and specialty diets, recreational amenities, and opportunities for detainees to practice their religious beliefs.

CAPTURED

On June 13, 2025, Joel Enrique Sandoval-Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), FBI, and Passaic Police in Passaic, New Jersey. During the arrest, Sandoval-Lopez kicked and threatened to kill the law enforcement officers. This criminal illegal alien’s criminal record includes unlawful possession of a handgun and aggravated assault.

On June 13, 2025, Joan Sebastian Castaneda-Lozada, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia whose criminal record includes arrests for burglary, theft, and conspiracy to commit burglary, attempted to turn himself in to local authorities at the New Jersey State Police Bridgeton Station. Due to their sanctuary policies, the State Police refused to take him into custody because they do not work with ICE. On June 15, Castaneda-Lozada surrendered himself to Agents from FBI and ICE in Milleville, NJ.

“DHS has captured two of the detainees who escaped the privately held Delaney Hall Detention Facility. On June 13, Joel Enrique Sandoval-Lopez was apprehended. During his arrest, he kicked and threatened to kill law enforcement officers. Disturbingly, Joan Sebastian Castaneda-Lozada tried to turn himself into local authorities and was turned away because of the state’s sanctuary policies that prohibit law enforcement from working with ICE. Thankfully, this criminal alien has now been arrested and is no longer a threat to Americans,” said a Senior DHS Official. “We encourage the public to call 911 or the ICE Tip Line: 866-DHS-2-ICE if they have information that may lead to locating the two criminal illegal aliens who remain at large. DHS and FBI are offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of these public safety threats.”

DHS and the FBI are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the two remaining criminal illegal aliens who escaped from Delaney Hall Detention Facility in New Jersey. The safety of Americans and the Newark community is DHS’ top priority.

Below are the two criminal illegal aliens who are evading federal law enforcement and pose a threat to public safety.

Franklin Norberto Bautista-Reyes is an illegal alien from Honduras who illegally entered the U.S. in 2021 under the Biden administration. On May 3, 2025, the Wayne Township, New Jersey Police Department arrested Bautista for aggravated assault, attempt to cause bodily injury, terroristic threats, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.

Andres Pineda-Mogollon is an illegal alien from Colombia who overstayed a tourist visa and entered the U.S. in 2023 under the Biden administration. On April 25, 2025, the New York City Police Department arrested Pineda-Mogollon for petit larceny. On May 21, 2025, the Union, New Jersey Police Department arrested Pineda-Mogollon for residential burglary, conspiracy residential burglary, and possession of burglary tools.

Anonymous tips may be reported on this form and via the toll-free ICE tip line, (866) 347-2423.

ICE’s 24-hour tip line gives Americans the ability to report suspicious criminal activity by illegal aliens including terrorist activity, gang related crimes, and suspected sex trafficking. The tip line is manned by highly trained specialists who take reports from both the public and law enforcement agencies on the more than 400 laws enforced by ICE. Secretary Noem will be providing more resources and personnel to this tip line to ensure DHS is able to quickly identify, locate, and arrest these criminal illegal aliens.

