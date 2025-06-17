DHS Debunks Fake News Demonizing ICE Officers, Sets the Record Straight on L.A. Operations

These disgusting smears are designed to demonize and villainize our brave ICE law enforcement and have led to a more than 400 percent increase of assaults on our officers

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement to set the record straight on media reports demonizing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers as they work to remove criminal illegal aliens from American streets in Los Angeles (LA), California.

Below are just a handful of FALSE headlines about recent DHS operations in Los Angeles that attempt to villainize federal law enforcement.

To set the record straight, the Department's responses to the false claims are below.

THE FACTS: “DHS targets have nothing to do with an individuals’ skin color. What makes someone a target is if they are in the United States illegally. These types of disgusting smears are designed to demonize and villainize our brave ICE law enforcement. This kind of garbage has led to a more than 400 percent increase in the assaults on ICE officers. Politicians and activists must turn the temperature down and tone down their rhetoric.” - Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin

THE FACTS: “The facts are a U.S. citizen was arrested because he ASSAULTED U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agents. Secretary Noem has been clear: if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” - Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin

THE FACTS: “This is blatantly FALSE. ICE is NOT in homeless shelters, ERs and schools. This rhetoric from the Mayor of LA and California politicians demonizes the brave men and women of law enforcement.” - Senior DHS Official

THE FACTS: “Claims that ICE has conducted operations at Douglas Park to target and arrest nannies and caregivers are unequivocally FALSE. These are the type of lies being spread to demonize our brave ICE law enforcement who risk their lives to remove criminal illegal aliens including suspected terrorists, gang members, murderers, and rapists from American communities. The facts are that ICE, and our federal partners, are targeting the worst of the worst.” - Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin

