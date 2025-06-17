Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,625 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,563 in the last 365 days.

Kaʻahumanu Avenue to be closed for parade on Saturday, June 21

Posted on Jun 16, 2025 in Highways News, Main, News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Maui drivers and riders that Kaʻahumanu Avenue will be closed in both directions between Lunalilo Street and Kahului Beach Road from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 21, for the 2025 Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pā‘ū Parade.

The parade begins at 9:45 a.m. at Baldwin High School and will end at the Queen Ka’ahumanu Center. Intersections along the route also will be closed. The eastern portion of the Kaʻahumanu Avenue, Kahului Beach Road and Kāne Street intersection will remain open. The closure at the intersection will be the eastbound and westbound lanes on Kaʻahumanu Avenue fronting the mall.

Road closures will be lifted after the parade passes through the affected intersections. For more information see: https://www.facebook.com/NKCPPH

Motorists and motorcycle/scooter riders are reminded to use alternate routes such as Lower Main Street and Kahului Beach Road and obey all traffic controls.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Kaʻahumanu Avenue to be closed for parade on Saturday, June 21

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more