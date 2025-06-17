Kaʻahumanu Avenue to be closed for parade on Saturday, June 21

Main, News Posted on Jun 16, 2025 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Maui drivers and riders that Kaʻahumanu Avenue will be closed in both directions between Lunalilo Street and Kahului Beach Road from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 21, for the 2025 Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pā‘ū Parade.

The parade begins at 9:45 a.m. at Baldwin High School and will end at the Queen Ka’ahumanu Center. Intersections along the route also will be closed. The eastern portion of the Kaʻahumanu Avenue, Kahului Beach Road and Kāne Street intersection will remain open. The closure at the intersection will be the eastbound and westbound lanes on Kaʻahumanu Avenue fronting the mall.

Road closures will be lifted after the parade passes through the affected intersections. For more information see: https://www.facebook.com/NKCPPH

Motorists and motorcycle/scooter riders are reminded to use alternate routes such as Lower Main Street and Kahului Beach Road and obey all traffic controls.

