The Goddard School of Parsippany Launches Innovative Summer Learning Program with Enhanced STEAM Activities for 2025

Local early childhood education center introduces new outdoor exploration and social-emotional learning components under fresh leadership

PARSIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Goddard School of Parsippany , the premier early childhood education center in Morris County, today announced the launch of its enhanced 2025 Summer Learning Program, featuring expanded STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) activities and outdoor exploration opportunities for children ages six weeks through Pre-K.The announcement comes as the school continues to thrive under new ownership, following a successful ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this month attended by Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio and local business leaders. The new owners, who are parents of children enrolled at the school, bring a unique family-first perspective to early childhood education in Parsippany."Our summer program represents the future of early childhood education, combining proven Reggio Emilia-inspired methods with innovative STEAM learning and enhanced social-emotional development," said Nerale, Director of The Goddard School Parsippany. "We're creating experiences that prepare children not just for kindergarten, but for life-long learning and emotional intelligence."Comprehensive Summer Programming Addresses 2025 Education TrendsThe 2025 Summer Learning Program at The Goddard School of Parsippany incorporates current early childhood education trends, including personalized learning approaches, enhanced social-emotional skill development, and technology integration appropriate for young learners. The program runs year-round from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., providing consistent care for working families in the Parsippany area.Key program highlights include:- Wonder of Learning™ curriculum with hands-on STEAM exploration- Life Lesson Library social-emotional learning components- Bilingual learning opportunities in English and Spanish- Organic nutrition program with locally-sourced meals- Outdoor classroom experiences promoting environmental awareness- Technology integration designed for age-appropriate learning"The research is clear that quality early childhood education, especially during summer months, significantly impacts long-term academic success," added the school's educational team. "Our program ensures no learning loss while fostering creativity, critical thinking, and emotional resilience."State-of-the-Art Facility Supports Modern LearningLocated at 311 Smith Road in Parsippany , the school's secure, state-of-the-art facility provides a home-like environment where children can explore, discover, and grow. The enhanced summer program utilizes both indoor and outdoor learning spaces, promoting the outdoor education trend that's gaining momentum across New Jersey early childhood centers.The facility serves families throughout Morris County, including those seeking daycare near Parsippany, preschool in Morris County, and early childhood education Parsippany NJ options.About The Goddard School of ParsippanyThe Goddard School of Parsippany is part of the nation's leading premium early childhood education franchise system, serving over 45,000 students in 430+ locations across 35 states. The school provides year-round early childhood education for infants through Pre-K, featuring the Wonder of Learning™ curriculum and Life Lesson Library social-emotional programming.For enrollment information and summer program details, families can visit the school's website or call (973) 386-5550. The school is currently accepting enrollments for the 2025 summer program and fall semester.

