My Virtual Carer App - Supporting independent living for elderly people and young adults with special needs

UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Virtual Carer App Launches in the UK and Globally to Empower Independent Living for the Elderly and Young Adults with Special Needs

A pioneering care technology solution, My Virtual Carer, officially launches this week across the UK and internationally, offering a powerful, all-in-one digital platform designed to support elderly individuals and young adults with additional needs in living safer, more independent lives. Developed by carers, for carers, the app delivers reassurance for families, guardians, and support professionals managing care from near or far.

Built from Real-World Experience:

Born out of personal caregiving challenges, My Virtual Carer combines lived experience with smart, intuitive technology. What started as a simple tool to manage home routines has evolved into a comprehensive platform supporting everyone from older adults managing chronic health issues to neurodivergent young people developing life skills.

“My Virtual Carer was developed with empathy and support in mind,” says the app’s founder. “I understand the stress of supporting a loved one while juggling work and family. My Virtual Carer is the solution for families and care recipients.”

Smart Features for Everyday Care

Now available on iOS and Android, the app delivers a full suite of features designed to meet the practical needs of carers and the people they support:

Medication & Appointment Reminders – Timely alerts for medications, prescription refills, and doctor visits

Health Monitoring – Syncs with wearables to track vital signs like heart rate, blood pressure, and glucose levels

Emergency Alerts – Built-in SOS button and real-time incident notifications for immediate caregiver response

Daily Routine Management – Customisable schedules for meals, hygiene, exercise, and rest

Location Tracking – GPS alerts to monitor wandering risks, ideal for individuals with dementia or autism

Personalised Care Plans – Tailored instructions and routines set by family members or support teams

Designed with Inclusion and Accessibility in Mind

Unlike typical healthcare apps designed by tech teams without caregiving insight, My Virtual Carer was created with first-hand knowledge of the real demands carers face. The app is especially well-suited for:

Older adults living independently or with mobility challenges

Young adults with autism, ADHD, or learning disabilities who benefit from structure and reminders

Family carers managing support across generations

Professional support workers needing a collaborative, user-friendly tool

Its user interface is designed for maximum accessibility, featuring large, intuitive icons, clear navigation, and role-based access for families, friends, and professionals.

More Than an App - A Community of Care:

In addition to practical features, My Virtual Carer includes a secure Community Hub - a moderated space where users can connect, share advice, and offer peer support. The platform also includes Find a Carer, a built-in directory to help families discover vetted professionals nearby, view reviews, and manage introductions safely within the app.

“Support isn’t just about reminders, it’s about connection,” says founder Poole. “Whether you're a seasoned parent or a new carer, knowing you’re not alone makes all the difference.”

Additional capabilities include multi-user care dashboards, ideal for households supporting several individuals or for professional carers managing multiple clients.

Availability

My Virtual Carer is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. To explore the platform or join the care community, visit www.myvirtualcarer.com.

