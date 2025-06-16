Filtration Expert Drew Wright of American Filtration Inc Shares Insights on Custom Engineered Filters in HelloNation Magazine

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How do custom engineered filters outperform standard options in industrial settings? That question is answered in The Hidden Advantages of Custom Engineered Filters , a feature in HelloNation Magazine featuring Drew Wright of American Filtration Inc in Rochester, New York. The article outlines how tailored filtration solutions improve system reliability, reduce maintenance, and support long-term operational efficiency.

In the article, Wright highlights that off-the-shelf filters may meet broad specifications, but often fail under the specific demands of high-performance industrial environments. Custom engineered filters are designed with exact system requirements in mind—including pressure, temperature, flow rate, and contaminant type. This precision results in improved filter efficiency and greater compatibility with complex systems, ultimately prolonging equipment life and enhancing operational performance.

A major takeaway is that custom filters do more than prevent clogs or wear—they reveal and correct hidden inefficiencies. By reducing downtime and extending maintenance intervals, these filters deliver measurable cost savings over time. Customization also allows filtration systems to adapt to evolving conditions, such as new production materials or changes in regulatory standards.

Wright emphasizes that custom filtration is not an extravagance, but a strategic decision for those managing mission-critical operations. The article, The Hidden Advantages of Custom Engineered Filters, underscores the long-term value and reliability of engineered filtration solutions. Read the full article at The Hidden Advantages of Custom Engineered Filters .

