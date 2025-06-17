SBS to Host Auto Finance, Banking and Fintech Leaders at Inaugural U.S. Connect Event

The 2025 Dallas Event Will Bring Together 100+ Industry Executives to Define the Future of Floorplan Financing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SBS, a leader in banking software solutions powering wholesale finance and digital audit operations for auto manufacturers and lenders, announced its inaugural U.S. Connect event. The three-day event–part of the company’s global Connect series–will gather senior leaders and decision-makers across the auto finance, banking and fintech industries for expert-led discussions, product demonstrations and planned networking opportunities. The 2025 U.S. Connect event will take place at the Stonebriar Country Club in Dallas, Texas from July 16th-18th.

As inventory audits grow more complex and real-time visibility becomes critical to effective risk management, auto manufacturers and lenders can no longer rely on fragmented systems or fully manual processes. This year’s U.S. Connect event will bring together C-suite executives and industry stakeholders to explore how modernization can drive greater efficiency, compliance and resilience–laying the foundation for the future of floorplan financing.

The event agenda will revolve closely around this year’s central theme—“Revolutionizing Floorplan Financing”—with talks on emerging trends, technologies and strategies reshaping floorplan financing. Keynotes and interactive sessions will be led by industry leaders and SBS executives, including: Julien Defossé, FSI Market Development Lead at AWS; Melinda Zabritski, Head of Automotive Financial Insights at Experian; Steve Greenfield, General Partner at Automotive Ventures; and Eric Bierry, CEO of SBS and 74Software.

“Lenders and auto manufacturers face growing pressure to modernize processes across auditing, floor plan servicing, and risk management, but many hesitate—largely due to the industry’s perception that digital transformation is costly and disruptive,” said James Powell, Head of Specialized Finance Strategy at SBS. “With our first U.S. Connect event, we’re creating a space for auto finance leaders to exchange ideas, drive smarter innovation and prepare for the future of floorplan financing.”

Attendees will also have the chance to explore vehicles like the BMW 3 Series, Porsche 718 Cayman and Dacia Bingster while experiencing hands-on digital audit demos.

The SBS Connect Series provides industry leaders across the globe with the opportunity to exchange insights, explore innovative solutions, and form strategic collaborations. To register for the 2025 U.S. Connect event, click here.

About SBS

SBS is a global financial technology company that’s helping banks and the financial services industry to reimagine how to operate in an increasingly digital world. SBS is a trusted partner of more than 1,500 financial institutions and large-scale lenders in 80 countries worldwide, including Santander, Societé Generale, KCB Bank, Kensington Mortgages, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota FS. Its cloud platform offers clients a composable architecture to digitize operations, ranging from banking, lending, compliance, to payments, and consumer and asset finance. With 3,400 employees in 50 offices, SBS is recognized as a Top 10 European Fintech company by IDC and as a leader in Omdia’s Universe: Digital Banking Platforms. SBS is headquartered in Paris, France.

