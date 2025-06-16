Mayor's Cup Flag Football Tournament Begins July 26

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department today announced that registration is open for the first-ever Mayor’s Cup Flag Football Tournament, offering young athletes across the city a new way to compete, build skills, and have fun this summer.

The tournament will take place Saturday, July 26 at West Roxbury High School, 1205 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury.

Flag football is a fast-growing, non-contact version of traditional football that is an accessible and inclusive option for youth of all skill levels. With rising popularity across the country, the Mayor’s Cup Flag Football Tournament offers Boston youth a chance to get in the game and experience the excitement firsthand.

Teams will compete in five divisions: boys 8 & under, boys 10 & under, boys 12 & under, boys 15 & under, and girls high school division.

Team registration is open now through Friday, July 11. All team rosters must be finalized by Friday, July 18.

Interested teams can register online at boston.gov/parks-sports. For more information, contact Woodley Auguste at woodley.auguste@boston.gov or (617) 961-3084.

To stay up to date on news, events, and improvements in Boston parks visit boston.gov/parks, call (617) 635-4505, join our email list, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on X, Facebook, Instagram, and @parks.boston.gov on Bluesky.

###