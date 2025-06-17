TeacherMentalHealth.org Launches Free Nationwide Mental Wellbeing Review and Access to Support for Teachers

The teaching profession often involves significant stress, anxiety, and depression, which can negatively impact job performance and the capacity to effectively support students.

The Free Mental Health review will help any teacher understand their emotional well-being. Telehealth care will be available for teachers in the network.

Stress and exhaustion are pushing too many teachers out of the profession; it’s up to the administrators to find better ways for teachers to cope and thrive.” — A discussion by the NEA on Reversing Teacher Burnout by the NEA

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Powerful New Tool for Teachers’ Mental WellnessTeachers across the country are facing historic levels of stress, burnout, and emotional exhaustion. In response, TeacherMentalHealth.org has launched a new nationwide platform that offers educators a fast, free, and completely anonymous mental health checkup—explicitly designed with teachers in mind.This clinically validated, three-minute assessment helps identify symptoms of stress, anxiety, depression, and other common challenges securely and confidentially. No cost. No stigma. Just real insight that can make a real difference.Connect to Personalized Care—If You ChooseAfter completing the assessment, teachers can be matched with a dedicated support specialist from eHome Counseling, a trusted national provider of virtual mental health care. The teacher’s existing health insurance typically covers these professionals. They serve as personal guides, helping educators understand their results, explore treatment options, and access resources based on their needs.“Our goal is to help teachers feel supported, not judged,” said Brad Rex, CEO of eHome Counseling. “Whether you’re struggling or simply want to check in on your mental wellness, this platform gives you a private, easy way to take the first step.”Key Features of the Platform:• Fast, Evidence-Based ScreeningA 3-minute checkup for stress, anxiety, and burnout—clinically validated and designed for educators.• Free and ConfidentialThe assessment is 100% anonymous and available at no cost to any teacher in the U.S.• Personalized Follow-Up CareOptional connection to a licensed mental health professional—typically covered by your insurance.• Long-Term Wellness TrackingGain insight over time with repeat assessments to track progress and spot emerging trends.Why This Matters NowThe National Education Association states that over 60% of teachers report frequent job-related stress. Many are considering leaving the profession altogether. By helping teachers understand and address their emotional well-being early, TeacherMentalHealth.org aims to prevent burnout and keep more educators healthy, fulfilled, and in the classroom.What Teachers Are Saying“Having this easy access to my information helped me see what symptoms were impacting my sleep and relationships,” said a 32-year-old teacher who piloted the platform. “It gave me the clarity I didn’t even realize I needed.”Built with Educator Privacy and Security in MindThe platform, hosted on Google Health Cloud, ensures top-tier data protection. All responses are de-identified and encrypted, supporting broad health trend analysis without compromising personal confidentiality.Take the First Step TodayVisit www.TeacherMentalHealth.org and take the free, anonymous assessment. In just a few minutes, you’ll get a snapshot of your mental health—and a clear path to care if needed.About TeacherMentalHealth.orgTeacherMentalHealth.org is a collaborative initiative from:• eHome Counseling – Nationwide provider of virtual therapy and digital mental health programs• M3 Information – Leaders in clinical behavioral health assessment and outcomes researchTogether, they build a future where educator well-being is prioritized, supported, and protected.

