22nd circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Peebles associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis





16 June 2025





ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Barbara T. Peebles. There are 21 applicants, of whom six indicate they are female and six report being minority applicants. Ten presently work in the private sector, and 11 are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 43.90 years.





Also, pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 21 applicants:





Nathan Arunski Adam Breeze Lauren Collins Nathaniel Diekman Brent Dulle Karma Edwards Tanja Engelhardt Christopher Faerber Brooke Hurst Colter Kennedy Richard King Elizabeth Lenivy Joshua Lubatkin Matthew Melton Ian Simmons Renee Sullivan Andrew Uecker Matthew Vianello Michael Walton John Wright Timothy Wright





The commission expects to interview applicants beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, at 815 Olive Street in St. Louis. Interviews will be open to the public, subject to available seating. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select three nominees for the governor’s consideration.





The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Brad Arteaga; Eva Frazer; Patrick Hamacher; and Erica Slater.





###





Contact: Morgan Coleman, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300



