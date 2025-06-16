Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Seal, Rep. Hicks, & Rep. Powers Announce $4,134 TOP Grant for Claiborne County Public Library

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Jessie Seal, State Rep. Gary Hicks, and State Rep. Dennis Powers today announced a $4,134 Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant award for Claiborne County Public Library. The funding will help cover the cost of digital literacy instruction and Wi-Fi hotspots at the library.

“Public libraries are essential resources in building strong communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are grateful to partner with the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee General Assembly to enhance the technological offerings available at their local libraries.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and administered by the Secretary of State’s office.

“Our libraries are a foundational resource in promoting lifelong learning opportunities,” said Sen. Seal. “This grant will help the Claiborne County Public Library continue to meet emerging needs within our growing community.”

Tennessee public libraries can use these funds to address unique needs within their communities. Resources provided through TOP Grants include digital literacy training, Wi-Fi hotspots, solar charging stations, and enhanced internet access at the facility.

“This grant represents a strong investment in Clairborne County’s future,” said Rep. Hicks and Rep. Powers in a joint statement. “We congratulate the library on receiving this funding and look forward to the positive impact these additional resources will have on our community.”

This year, $291,405 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 54 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives