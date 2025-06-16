Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Bowling, & Rep. Bricken Announce $2,646 TOP Grant for Coffee County Manchester Public Library

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Janice Bowling, and State Rep. Rush Bricken today announced a $2,646 Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant for the Coffee County Manchester Public Library. The funding will help cover the cost of Wi-Fi hotspots at the library.

“Public libraries are essential resources in building strong communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are grateful to partner with the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee General Assembly to enhance the technological offerings available at their local libraries.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and administered by the Secretary of State’s office.

“Investing in the Coffee County Manchester Library will solidify our community’s future,” said Sen. Bowling. “This grant will enhance our local library’s ability to provide critical resources to all who visit.”

Tennessee public libraries can use these funds to address unique needs within their communities. Resources provided through TOP Grants include digital literacy training, Wi-Fi hotspots, solar charging stations, and enhanced internet access at a library facility.

“Libraries are cornerstones of literacy and lifelong learning,” said Rep. Bricken. “This grant will empower our local library to continue meeting the immediate, evolving, and long-term needs of our growing community with excellence."

This year, $291,405 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 54 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/grants-public-libraries.