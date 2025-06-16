Governor Abbott Announces Bandera Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, June 16 - June 16, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Bandera has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.



“Congratulations to the City of Bandera on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music Friendly Texas Communities work tirelessly to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to build a stronger, more prosperous Texas.”



"I am delighted to congratulate the City of Bandera on its designation as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Senator Pete Flores. “This recognition not only celebrates Bandera's rich musical heritage but also highlights our commitment to fostering economic growth through the arts. Music has always been the heartbeat of our community, and this designation will help us attract more visitors and support our local musicians. I look forward to seeing how this honor will elevate Bandera as a vibrant destination for music lovers and contribute to the cultural fabric of Texas.”



“Congratulations to Bandera on being recognized as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Representative Wes Virdell. “The designation affirms what has been true for years. This is a well-deserved honor and ensures the continued success and music tradition of Bandera with this certification.”



“Bandera deserves this honor because of its musical past and its current vibrant music scene,” said Bandera Mayor Denise Griffin. “Notes and tunes are ingrained in the fiber of this town. We are definitely a Music Friendly Texas Community.”



“Music has always been a cornerstone of Bandera since the 1920s,” said Bandera City Council and Bandera Economic Development Corporation member Debbie Breen. “I grew up going to open air dances after the rodeos, the Cabaret on Friday and Saturday nights listening to all the rising stars of country music, and Tuesday night dances at the Mayan’s ghost town with Adolf Hofner and the Pearl Wranglers, or just sitting under the oak trees listening to young musicians mastering their craft. Pick your genre. You can still hear live music almost every night in Bandera, and it has always been that way. Music is the beating soul of this town.”



“Ever since the Fox Hole opened as a ‘social club’ in 1921, Bandera’s rich live music history has thrived, from the nationally popular acts who once played at the Cabaret, Silver Spur Club, Starlight, and others, to Arkey Blue’s Silver Dollar — in continuous operation for 57 years and recognized as a ‘Texas Treasure,’” said Bandera Convention & Visitors Bureau board member and Hill Country Equestrian Lodge owner Dianne Lindig Lovett. “Live music venues in our community have continued this legacy forward, making Bandera one of the most popular small-town communities and destinations for enjoying live country and western music, both past and present.”



“As a resident and business owner, I have had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the incredible passion, talent, and dedication our community has for music and the arts,” said Bandera Brewery owner and manager Liz Cox. “One of the most notable features of our town is the thriving local music scene. From grassroots performances at community events to live music in local venues, Bandera has consistently supported musicians and music lovers alike. Bandera is a community that recognizes the power of music to unite people, enrich lives, and drive economic growth."



The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony cohosted by TMO and the Bandera County Convention & Visitors Bureau will be held on June 21 and will coincide with opening day of the Smithsonian’s “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America” traveling exhibit with Bandera being one of only seven Texas cities playing host. The certification ceremony will include city officials and community leaders. TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will present the designation.



Bandera Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Saturday, June 21, 2025 at 10:30 AM



Bandera Middle School

1005 Cherry Street

Bandera, Texas 78003



Inquiries may be directed to Patricia Moore, Executive Director, Bandera County Convention & Visitors Bureau, 830-796-3045, director@banderacowboycapital.com



Bandera becomes the 85th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities



The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is the first and longest-running state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for 196,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates over $31 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Since 2016, TMO has operated the first and only statewide Music Friendly Community Program in the nation, with an extensive network of more than 80 certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state.

