Governor Abbott Announces Over $910,000 In Career Training Grants For East Texas Schools

TEXAS, June 16 - June 16, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced four Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling over $911,500 have been awarded to four schools in the East Texas region by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). The JET grants will support career and technical education (CTE) training programs by helping the schools purchase and install equipment to initially train more than 470 students for high-demand occupations as welders, nurses, and mechanical engineers.



“As the Texas economy continues to reach greater heights, it is critical that we keep investing in our future workforce,” said Governor Abbott. “Through these job training grants, Texas continues to support career and technical training programs so young Texans can be competitive in high-demand industries and help meet the needs of our growing state. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for their efforts to prepare Texas students for good-paying jobs to support themselves and their families in our booming economy.”



“Thanks to our East Texas education partners, hundreds of young Texans will gain experience in high-demand occupations such as registered nursing, mechanical engineering, and welding,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Today’s JET grants will help schools purchase and install high-quality equipment to allow students the opportunity to succeed in the workforce.”



Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza presented the awards at a ceremony attended by state and local officials and school staff at Texas State Technical College’s Marshall campus.



The four JET grants include:

• Angelina College: a $337,026 grant to train 90 students as welders.

• Bullard Independent School District (ISD): a $89,480 grant to train 266 students as registered nurses in partnership with Tyler Junior College.

• Carthage ISD: a $135,027 grant to train 50 students as welders in partnership with Panola College.

• Quitman ISD: a $350,000 grant to train 70 students as mechanical engineers in partnership with Texas State Technical College – Marshall.



Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop or expand career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.



Learn more about TWC’s JET grant program.

