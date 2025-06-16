This recall involves removing certain devices from where they are used or sold. The FDA has identified this recall as the most serious type. This device may cause serious injury or death if you continue to use it.

Affected Product

Affected Serial Numbers for Z-800 (UDI-DI: 00814377102006)

800242

801925

802867

900875

901058

901089

901101

901126

901143

901567

904021

904073

800378

801950

803020

900914

901061

901090

901102

901129

901145

901795

904023

904083

801082

802113

803268

900961

901066

901091

901103

901130

901230

904004

904026

904087

801353

802131

803526

900964

901070

901092

901110

901131

901240

904006

904027

904093

801420

802160

803768

901001

901076

901093

901112

901132

901241

904007

904028

904094

801503

802645

900029

901014

901077

901094

901113

901133

901244

904009

904029

905077

801601

802753

900035

901024

901081

901095

901115

901134

901245

904011

904030

905162

801640

802764

900051

901041

901083

901096

901116

901136

901246

904012

904031

906681

801852

802771

900115

901054

901085

901097

901117

901138

901249

904013

904038

906692

801855

802774

900133

901055

901086

901098

901118

901140

901250

904014

904040

906693

801881

802780

900147

901056

901087

901099

901119

901141

901252

904018

904042

906716

801884

802798

900569

901057

901088

901100

901123

901142

901255

904020

904053

906720

906721

          

Affected Serial Numbers for Z-800F (UDI-DI: 00814371020013)

600091

600133

600203

600259

600320

600361

600404

600446

600482

600526

600565

600601

600094

600138

600204

600261

600321

600362

600406

600447

600483

600528

600566

600603

600095

600139

600206

600262

600322

600363

600407

600449

600485

600529

600568

600604

600099

600141

600207

600263

600323

600364

600408

600450

600487

600531

600569

600605

600100

600142

600209

600265

600324

600369

600410

600451

600488

600532

600570

600608

600102

600143

600211

600266

600325

600370

600411

600452

600489

600533

600571

600609

600104

600146

600215

600267

600326

600376

600412

600453

600490

600535

600572

600610

600105

600148

600217

600268

600328

600377

600414

600454

600495

600536

600573

600611

600106

600150

600220

600270

600330

600378

600415

600456

600496

600539

600574

600612

600108

600151

600223

600271

600331

600379

600416

600457

600498

600540

600575

600613

600109

600152

600224

600289

600335

600383

600417

600458

600499

600541

600576

600614

600110

600153

600227

600292

600336

600384

600418

600460

600504

600542

600577

600615

600111

600154

600228

600294

600338

600385

600419

600461

600505

600543

600578

600617

600112

600155

600229

600295

600339

600386

600422

600462

600506

600545

600579

600618

600113

600156

600230

600297

600341

600387

600423

600464

600509

600546

600580

600921

600114

600157

600231

600298

600342

600388

600424

600465

600510

600549

600583

601325

600115

600158

600235

600299

600343

600389

600425

600466

600511

600551

600584

601433

600116

600159

600238

600300

600344

600391

600427

600467

600513

600553

600585

601514

600118

600160

600239

600301

600347

600392

600430

600470

600514

600554

600586

601603

600120

600161

600240

600302

600348

600393

600431

600471

600516

600555

600587

601651

600121

600162

600249

600303

600349

600394

600432

600473

600517

600556

600589

602578

600122

600164

600250

600304

600350

600396

600436

600474

600518

600557

600591

602743

600126

600165

600251

600305

600351

600398

600437

600475

600519

600558

600592

602807

600127

600168

600252

600306

600352

600399

600438

600476

600520

600559

600594

603858

600129

600174

600253

600308

600353

600400

600440

600477

600521

600560

600595

604637

600130

600176

600254

600309

600356

600401

600442

600478

600522

600562

600596

605411

600131

600188

600255

600310

600357

600402

600443

600480

600523

600563

600599

605870

600132

600192

600257

600319

600359

600403

600445

600481

600525

600564

600600

605918

605964

606886

607077

607891

608058

608061

608612

613123

614776

      

Affected Serial Numbers for Z-800W (UDI-DI: 00814371020020)

700063

700163

700203

700402

700488

700093

700169

700210

700428

700495

700104

700172

700214

700431

700503

700111

700188

700225

700440

700510

700120

700189

700230

700449

700513

700135

700190

700285

700460

700541

700145

700192

700375

700471

700481

700150

700195

700391

700472

700397

700159

700199

700393

700478

700201

700162

    

Affected Serial Numbers for Z-800WF (UDI-DI: 00814371020037)

500004

500005

500006

500810

500812

500813

501748

503680

503681

503682

    

What to Do

On May 7, 2025 Zyno Medical sent all affected customers an email recommending the following actions:

  • Discontinue use of affected devices and follow instructions for the return of the device.
  • Check inventory for affected products, verify serial numbers, and confirm product location.
  • Report any transferred product and pass this notice to the appropriate personnel who need to be informed if the identified devices have been transferred to another location.
  • A representative from Zyno Medical’s partner company, Intuvie LLC, will be in contact with you to coordinate instructions on exchanging devices to remediate this action.

Reason for Recall

Zyno Medical stated that certain Z-800, Z-800F, Z-800W and Z-800WF infusion pumps were released to customers with incorrect software versions that had not undergone required verification and validation testing. As a result, these pumps can experience unexpected performance problems, including issues with essential functions and risk measures such as air in line detection, alarm volume, and reverse flow prevention.

The worst case scenarios of incorrect air in line detection and incorrect audio alarms associated with other failures could result in serious harms such as under- or over-delivery of drugs, air in line that infuses a venous air embolism of up to 1mL, undetected flow reversal of drugs or parenteral fluids, and lowering of the Keep Vein Open (KVO) rate from 5 mL/hr to 1 mL/hr, which can lead to very low KVO flow rates and possibly cause a blood clot to form at the distal end of the catheter, ultimately leading to peripheral IV catheter (PIV) failure.

At this time, Zyno Medical has not reported any serious injuries or deaths.

Device Use

The Zyno Medical Z-800 Infusion System is intended to provide intravenous infusion of
parenteral fluids, blood, and blood products to a patient under the direction or supervision of a physician or other certified health care professional.

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with adverse reactions, quality problems, or questions about this recall should contact Zyno Medical at feedback@intuvie.com or 508-650-2008.

Unique Device Identifier (UDI)

The unique device identifier (UDI) helps identify individual medical devices sold in the United States from distribution to use. The UDI allows for more accurate reporting, reviewing, and analyzing of adverse event reports so that devices can be identified more quickly, and as a result, problems potentially resolved more quickly.

How do I report a problem?

Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program.