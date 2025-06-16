Video, Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul Participates in an Economic Development Roundtable With Northeastern Governors and Canadian Premiers

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul participated in an economic development roundtable with Northeastern Governors and Canadian Premiers in Boston, Massachusetts.

First of all, thank you to Governor Maura Healey for inviting us here to the beautiful Massachusetts State House and convening the Northeastern Governors as well as the Eastern Canadian Premiers and Representatives. It's an important conversation, and perhaps it should have started at the outset because we're reminding ourselves of the shared interests, the common bond that exists between all of us.

It's not just the tourism or the industries that the governor just spoke of — it's our neighbors. These are relationships that have now been damaged because of rhetoric out of Washington as well as tariffs. Which, how do you spell tariff? It is nothing more than a T-A-X — tax. And Americans need to know that this is a tax on everything they buy, and it hurts our competitiveness and we stand to lose hundreds of thousands of jobs if these truly go into effect as envisioned.

So I always want to call out what this is all about as well as condemning the insults to our Canadian friends, and we want them to come back to our country, but we understand the anger that they feel. But I'm worried about families in New York State and the additional cost that they're going to spend on everything, including energy.

Energy is now becoming a huge cost driver for our homes, and we have great relationships. Next year, we'll power over one million homes with hydroelectric power from Quebec. That starts because you have a friendship, a relationship of trust and I'm very excited about announcing that I launched it in my very first days as Governor.

The electric grid is so important because we're bringing Micron, we're bringing semiconductor manufacturers, we're bringing artificial intelligence companies that are going to be huge consumers of power. And I want to make sure that we continue being as competitive as we can.

But we have to use that, and Canada has been a friend of ours in providing this, so I don't want any more rhetoric, tariffs or anything that's going to set our relationship further back than it already has been. Now it's time to start healing and having our own individual relationships between New York, our own states and the various provinces to secure our energy future regardless of what happens in Washington.

We have to operate as independent actors in this space and think of ourselves because clearly Washington is not, and I apologize. I have to get back to the great State of New York because it's always complicated — something's always complicated.