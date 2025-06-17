Zūm Rails Teams Up with Western Union Canada to Support Real-Time Cross-Border Money Movement

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zūm Rails today announced an agreement with Western Union to support fast and efficient money movement between Canada and 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Integrating Zūm Rails APIs into Western Union’s network enables the company to drive real-time movement of funds for Western Union customers using Interac eTransfer. With Interac eTransfer, customers can instantly fund their money transfers in Canada, then send the money to anywhere in the world.

With the rise of real-time payments and other digital experiences, consumers have become accustomed to sending and receiving money in seconds. However, speed is dictated by the payments rails technology integrated into a financial institution’s network. While new options have emerged to facilitate transactions in real-time, building the technology to integrate these rails and supporting compliance protocols into their existing infrastructures requires significant time and resources.

“Our work with Western Union reflects a larger trend across the payments industry, defined by real-time money movement as a non-negotiable service for consumers and enterprises alike,” said Miles Schwartz, CEO at Zūm Rails. “Partnerships between traditional financial institutions and fintechs are proving to be a catalyst in accelerating this trend. Western Union is in a unique position to lead the industry forward, leveraging its technological innovation and its deep history in the cross-border remittance industry. We look forward to working with them to support their efforts in delivering an exceptional customer experience.”

A recent survey conducted by Interac found that nearly nine in 10 Canadians (88 percent) have used Interac e-Transfer. Canadians continue to rely on this product to move $338 billion over the past 12 months, and over $625 billion since the pandemic began, with 49 per cent indicating that they have increased their use in this period.

“Consumers should be able to send payments anywhere in the world at the same speed as they can with native peer-to-peer applications. Our work with Zūm Rails makes this a reality,” said Ranjit Sarai, Vice President of Digital and Ecosystem at Western Union in Canada. “That is only part of what we have in store for Western Union customers as we work to bring a number of entirely new digital financial experiences to market, to complement the reliable service they’ve come to expect.”

About Zūm Rails

Zūm Rails is the company enabling businesses to power their own payments, banking, prepaid cards and other financial experiences. Zūm Rails’ omni-rail approach to money movement and open banking-powered risk management tools means that companies can utilize the payment methods that best fit their needs in the fastest, safest and most efficient way possible. Through partnerships with leading financial services companies including Visa, Mastercard and Fiserv. Zūm Rails supports the entire payments journey, all in one place. Zūm Rails is backed by Arthur Ventures and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec and Miami, Florida. Learn more at Zūmrails.com.

