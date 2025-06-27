CAHME Announces the Initial Accreditation of the University of Georgia College of Public Health’s MHA Program

Ensuring the health of our communities depends on creative, knowledgeable and mission driven professionals. Graduating from a CAHME Accredited program helps to better prepare the future leaders of healthcare.

SPRING HOUSE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the initial accreditation of the University of Georgia, MHA program for a four-year term.

“This accreditation is a testament to the outstanding team in our college’s Master of Health Administration program, and their dedication to students, education, and excellence,” said Dean Marsha Davis of the College of Public Health at the University of Georgia. “We have crafted a program that brings together theoretical knowledge, practical skills, and experiential learning to provide students with the foundation they need to meet critical needs in health care.”

“Receiving a four-year accreditation from CAHME,” Davis added, “is an outward acknowledgement of the program’s strength, its commitment to continuous improvement, and its alignment with the highest standards in health administration education.”

“CAHME's mission is to advance the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredited programs have successfully navigated a careful accreditation process managed by experts in the study and practice of healthcare management,” said Al Faber, Interim President and CEO of CAHME.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 164 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting thorough, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.

For more information, visit cahme.org.

About the University of Georgia College of Public Health

Founded in 2005 as a response to the state’s need to address important health concerns in Georgia, the College of Public Health at the University of Georgia is comprised of four academic departments and three research institutes. Located on the UGA Health Sciences Campus, the College offers degree programs in biostatistics, disaster management, environmental health, epidemiology, gerontology, global health, health promotion and behavior, infectious disease epidemiology, public health, and health policy and management.

The College of Public Health launched its Master of Health Administration program in 2019 within the Department of Health Policy and Management. The program is designed to prepare early-career professionals for leadership roles in healthcare, offering a competency-based curriculum that integrates theoretical knowledge with practical experience. Students engage in internships and capstone projects, gaining hands-on exposure to real-world healthcare settings. By offering a strong foundation in leadership and professional development, paired with real world experiences, the UGA MHA program aims to develop future leaders who are prepared to meet current and future challenges in healthcare.

