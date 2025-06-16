BTC Becomes the New Favorite of Capital, SunnyMining Seizes the Entrance to Stable Income for Institutions

As a global leader in intelligent cloud mining, SunnyMining integrates AI scheduling and green computing power to create a low-threshold, high-return, and sustainable passive income channel for investors, and is deeply favored by users around the world.

Los Ángeles, California, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a time when companies are exploring new ways to preserve and increase the value of their assets, Bitcoin is gradually coming to the fore. Since MicroStrategy took the lead in heavily investing in BTC, more and more non-cryptocurrency listed companies have begun to include it in their financial allocations, and Bitcoin is accelerating its evolution from a "speculative tool" to a "strategic asset." Driven by high-yield financing channels and favorable policies, this trend continues to heat up in the capital market. Data shows that 61 listed companies have included Bitcoin in their corporate reserves, which is gradually replacing cash and gold and becoming a new generation of "corporate treasury." Taking Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) as an example, it has continued to increase its holdings of BTC since 2020, with a cumulative increase in market value of more than 3,000%, becoming a typical representative of this trend.



Although the enthusiasm of companies to accelerate their layout of Bitcoin is sweeping the market, its price fluctuations still pose a major risk. Analysts point out that once BTC falls below $90,000, nearly half of the companies that have allocated this asset will face book losses. Against the backdrop of increasing uncertainty in the current global economic and regulatory environment, how to strike a balance between growth and security is becoming an important issue in corporate asset management.



At the same time, more and more listed companies are incorporating Bitcoin into their strategic asset allocations, and high-yield financing of up to $1 billion is continuing to pour into the crypto market. This trend is reshaping corporate financial structures and driving the market's demand for more robust ways of participation to rise rapidly. As the world's leading intelligent cloud mining platform, SunnyMining relies on AI computing power scheduling, green energy drive and sustainable income models to provide institutional and individual investors with low-threshold, stable return solutions, and is becoming a popular "safe haven" in volatile cycles.





Leading the cloud mining revolution: Sunny Mining's new one-stop experience

Sunny Mining has fully upgraded cloud mining, completely subverting the traditional mining model: zero threshold, zero maintenance, free AI computing power assistance, just one-click start, you can mine in the cloud throughout the process, and easily deploy BTC and DOGE. The platform integrates computing power scheduling, income settlement, and withdrawal services, truly realizing a one-stop closed loop.



Free Trial Experience



Sunny Mining provides all new users with $15 free computing power, which can be activated for free to start. Before investing real money, you can personally experience the entire process and profit calculation of cloud mining and understand the mining mechanism without risk.



Importance of mining to the crypto market



Mining is the core of blockchain security and new coin issuance, and guarantees market fairness and value stability through decentralization. However, high costs and technical barriers discourage most people.



Now, with Sunny Mining cloud mining, you only need a mobile phone and $100, a few taps to activate computing power, and receive daily crypto income in a sustainable and transparent way.





Sunny Mining: Designed for security and accessibility, it always puts user trust first, combining:



· AI intelligent scheduling, mining efficiency increased by 20%



· One-stop full process, web page and App completed with one click, no technical background required.





· Supports mainstream currencies such as BTC, DOGE, ETH, XRP.



· 100% renewable energy, implementing ESG sustainable goals.



· End-to-end encryption and multi-signature wallets are used to fully protect user assets.



· Transparent compliance, automatic settlement, so that every user can rest assured.



Sunny Mining uses AI to launch short-term and long-term high-yield contracts:



All plans include:



Predictable returns: Know the return amount in advance



Automatic settlement: The income is automatically credited to your account every day



Easy management: View contracts and withdraw income with one click



Here are the potential gains from a variety of contracts



1.Novice experience contract: investment amount: $100, contract period: 2 days, daily income: $4, total income: $108.



2.Primary computing power contract: investment amount: $600, contract period: 7 days, daily income: $7.8, total income: $554.6.



3.Primary computing power contract: investment amount: $1000, contract period: 10 days, daily income: $13, total income: $1130.



4.Intermediate computing power contract: investment amount: $4900, contract period: 21 days, daily income: $66.15, total income: $6289.



5.Intermediate computing power contract: investment amount: $8100, contract period: 28 days, daily income: $115.02, total income: $11320.



6.Advanced computing power contract: investment amount: $33,000, contract period: 43 days, daily income: $521.4, total income: $55,420.2.



7.Super computing power contract: investment amount: $220,000, contract period: 55 days, daily income: $4,180, total income: $449,900.



Get started with Sunny Mining in a few minutes and make money



Open the Sunny Mining website or download the app to complete the registration



Choose a mining plan based on your investment goals



View computing power usage and income on the web or app



The platform automatically settles income every day, and you can withdraw funds with one click after reaching your expectations.



Daniel Hargreaves, a spokesperson for Sunny Mining, said: "We are committed to making crypto mining simple and reliable, so that anyone can easily get started. Just quickly register and select a contract, and you can start daily income immediately and enjoy a worry-free mining experience."



About SunnyMining



Sunny Mining was established in Manchester, UK in 2019. Relying on AI intelligent scheduling and 100% renewable energy, it provides zero-threshold one-stop cloud mining services, with a cumulative contribution of 383,007.3 PH/s of computing power and users in 195 countries. In the future, it will continue to expand its global network, deepen green computing power and intelligent technology, build a transparent and efficient digital asset ecosystem, and help users to steadily increase their value.



Summary:

Bitcoin is accelerating its transformation from a "high volatility asset" to a "strategic reserve tool", attracting more and more companies and capital to flow in. However, behind the huge growth potential, drastic price fluctuations and regulatory uncertainty are still risks that cannot be ignored. Faced with this situation, SunnyMining provides a solution that balances profitability and security with its smart cloud mining model, and is becoming a trustworthy long-term choice in the market turmoil. In the new wave of digital assets, whoever can take the lead in laying out the path of "winning in stability" may lead the next growth cycle.



Visit now: www.sunnymining.com



Email: info@sunnymining.com



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in loss of funds. You are strongly advised to perform due diligence, including consulting a professional financial advisor, before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities.





