This recall involves removing certain devices from where they are used or sold. The FDA has identified this recall as the most serious type. This device may cause serious injury or death if you continue to use it.
Affected Product
Affected Serial Numbers for Z-800 (UDI-DI: 00814377102006)
|
800242
|
801925
|
802867
|
900875
|
901058
|
901089
|
901101
|
901126
|
901143
|
901567
|
904021
|
904073
|
800378
|
801950
|
803020
|
900914
|
901061
|
901090
|
901102
|
901129
|
901145
|
901795
|
904023
|
904083
|
801082
|
802113
|
803268
|
900961
|
901066
|
901091
|
901103
|
901130
|
901230
|
904004
|
904026
|
904087
|
801353
|
802131
|
803526
|
900964
|
901070
|
901092
|
901110
|
901131
|
901240
|
904006
|
904027
|
904093
|
801420
|
802160
|
803768
|
901001
|
901076
|
901093
|
901112
|
901132
|
901241
|
904007
|
904028
|
904094
|
801503
|
802645
|
900029
|
901014
|
901077
|
901094
|
901113
|
901133
|
901244
|
904009
|
904029
|
905077
|
801601
|
802753
|
900035
|
901024
|
901081
|
901095
|
901115
|
901134
|
901245
|
904011
|
904030
|
905162
|
801640
|
802764
|
900051
|
901041
|
901083
|
901096
|
901116
|
901136
|
901246
|
904012
|
904031
|
906681
|
801852
|
802771
|
900115
|
901054
|
901085
|
901097
|
901117
|
901138
|
901249
|
904013
|
904038
|
906692
|
801855
|
802774
|
900133
|
901055
|
901086
|
901098
|
901118
|
901140
|
901250
|
904014
|
904040
|
906693
|
801881
|
802780
|
900147
|
901056
|
901087
|
901099
|
901119
|
901141
|
901252
|
904018
|
904042
|
906716
|
801884
|
802798
|
900569
|
901057
|
901088
|
901100
|
901123
|
901142
|
901255
|
904020
|
904053
|
906720
|
906721
Affected Serial Numbers for Z-800F (UDI-DI: 00814371020013)
|
600091
|
600133
|
600203
|
600259
|
600320
|
600361
|
600404
|
600446
|
600482
|
600526
|
600565
|
600601
|
600094
|
600138
|
600204
|
600261
|
600321
|
600362
|
600406
|
600447
|
600483
|
600528
|
600566
|
600603
|
600095
|
600139
|
600206
|
600262
|
600322
|
600363
|
600407
|
600449
|
600485
|
600529
|
600568
|
600604
|
600099
|
600141
|
600207
|
600263
|
600323
|
600364
|
600408
|
600450
|
600487
|
600531
|
600569
|
600605
|
600100
|
600142
|
600209
|
600265
|
600324
|
600369
|
600410
|
600451
|
600488
|
600532
|
600570
|
600608
|
600102
|
600143
|
600211
|
600266
|
600325
|
600370
|
600411
|
600452
|
600489
|
600533
|
600571
|
600609
|
600104
|
600146
|
600215
|
600267
|
600326
|
600376
|
600412
|
600453
|
600490
|
600535
|
600572
|
600610
|
600105
|
600148
|
600217
|
600268
|
600328
|
600377
|
600414
|
600454
|
600495
|
600536
|
600573
|
600611
|
600106
|
600150
|
600220
|
600270
|
600330
|
600378
|
600415
|
600456
|
600496
|
600539
|
600574
|
600612
|
600108
|
600151
|
600223
|
600271
|
600331
|
600379
|
600416
|
600457
|
600498
|
600540
|
600575
|
600613
|
600109
|
600152
|
600224
|
600289
|
600335
|
600383
|
600417
|
600458
|
600499
|
600541
|
600576
|
600614
|
600110
|
600153
|
600227
|
600292
|
600336
|
600384
|
600418
|
600460
|
600504
|
600542
|
600577
|
600615
|
600111
|
600154
|
600228
|
600294
|
600338
|
600385
|
600419
|
600461
|
600505
|
600543
|
600578
|
600617
|
600112
|
600155
|
600229
|
600295
|
600339
|
600386
|
600422
|
600462
|
600506
|
600545
|
600579
|
600618
|
600113
|
600156
|
600230
|
600297
|
600341
|
600387
|
600423
|
600464
|
600509
|
600546
|
600580
|
600921
|
600114
|
600157
|
600231
|
600298
|
600342
|
600388
|
600424
|
600465
|
600510
|
600549
|
600583
|
601325
|
600115
|
600158
|
600235
|
600299
|
600343
|
600389
|
600425
|
600466
|
600511
|
600551
|
600584
|
601433
|
600116
|
600159
|
600238
|
600300
|
600344
|
600391
|
600427
|
600467
|
600513
|
600553
|
600585
|
601514
|
600118
|
600160
|
600239
|
600301
|
600347
|
600392
|
600430
|
600470
|
600514
|
600554
|
600586
|
601603
|
600120
|
600161
|
600240
|
600302
|
600348
|
600393
|
600431
|
600471
|
600516
|
600555
|
600587
|
601651
|
600121
|
600162
|
600249
|
600303
|
600349
|
600394
|
600432
|
600473
|
600517
|
600556
|
600589
|
602578
|
600122
|
600164
|
600250
|
600304
|
600350
|
600396
|
600436
|
600474
|
600518
|
600557
|
600591
|
602743
|
600126
|
600165
|
600251
|
600305
|
600351
|
600398
|
600437
|
600475
|
600519
|
600558
|
600592
|
602807
|
600127
|
600168
|
600252
|
600306
|
600352
|
600399
|
600438
|
600476
|
600520
|
600559
|
600594
|
603858
|
600129
|
600174
|
600253
|
600308
|
600353
|
600400
|
600440
|
600477
|
600521
|
600560
|
600595
|
604637
|
600130
|
600176
|
600254
|
600309
|
600356
|
600401
|
600442
|
600478
|
600522
|
600562
|
600596
|
605411
|
600131
|
600188
|
600255
|
600310
|
600357
|
600402
|
600443
|
600480
|
600523
|
600563
|
600599
|
605870
|
600132
|
600192
|
600257
|
600319
|
600359
|
600403
|
600445
|
600481
|
600525
|
600564
|
600600
|
605918
|
605964
|
606886
|
607077
|
607891
|
608058
|
608061
|
608612
|
613123
|
614776
Affected Serial Numbers for Z-800W (UDI-DI: 00814371020020)
|
700063
|
700163
|
700203
|
700402
|
700488
|
700093
|
700169
|
700210
|
700428
|
700495
|
700104
|
700172
|
700214
|
700431
|
700503
|
700111
|
700188
|
700225
|
700440
|
700510
|
700120
|
700189
|
700230
|
700449
|
700513
|
700135
|
700190
|
700285
|
700460
|
700541
|
700145
|
700192
|
700375
|
700471
|
700481
|
700150
|
700195
|
700391
|
700472
|
700397
|
700159
|
700199
|
700393
|
700478
|
700201
|
700162
Affected Serial Numbers for Z-800WF (UDI-DI: 00814371020037)
|
500004
|
500005
|
500006
|
500810
|
500812
|
500813
|
501748
|
503680
|
503681
|
503682
What to Do
On May 7, 2025 Zyno Medical sent all affected customers an email recommending the following actions:
- Discontinue use of affected devices and follow instructions for the return of the device.
- Check inventory for affected products, verify serial numbers, and confirm product location.
- Report any transferred product and pass this notice to the appropriate personnel who need to be informed if the identified devices have been transferred to another location.
- A representative from Zyno Medical’s partner company, Intuvie LLC, will be in contact with you to coordinate instructions on exchanging devices to remediate this action.
Reason for Recall
Zyno Medical stated that certain Z-800, Z-800F, Z-800W and Z-800WF infusion pumps were released to customers with incorrect software versions that had not undergone required verification and validation testing. As a result, these pumps can experience unexpected performance problems, including issues with essential functions and risk measures such as air in line detection, alarm volume, and reverse flow prevention.
The worst case scenarios of incorrect air in line detection and incorrect audio alarms associated with other failures could result in serious harms such as under- or over-delivery of drugs, air in line that infuses a venous air embolism of up to 1mL, undetected flow reversal of drugs or parenteral fluids, and lowering of the Keep Vein Open (KVO) rate from 5 mL/hr to 1 mL/hr, which can lead to very low KVO flow rates and possibly cause a blood clot to form at the distal end of the catheter, ultimately leading to peripheral IV catheter (PIV) failure.
At this time, Zyno Medical has not reported any serious injuries or deaths.
Device Use
The Zyno Medical Z-800 Infusion System is intended to provide intravenous infusion of
parenteral fluids, blood, and blood products to a patient under the direction or supervision of a physician or other certified health care professional.
Contact Information
Customers in the U.S. with adverse reactions, quality problems, or questions about this recall should contact Zyno Medical at feedback@intuvie.com or 508-650-2008.
Unique Device Identifier (UDI)
The unique device identifier (UDI) helps identify individual medical devices sold in the United States from distribution to use. The UDI allows for more accurate reporting, reviewing, and analyzing of adverse event reports so that devices can be identified more quickly, and as a result, problems potentially resolved more quickly.
How do I report a problem?
Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program.