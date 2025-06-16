This recall involves removing certain devices from where they are used or sold. The FDA has identified this recall as the most serious type. This device may cause serious injury or death if you continue to use it.

Affected Product

Affected Serial Numbers for Z-800 (UDI-DI: 00814377102006) 800242 801925 802867 900875 901058 901089 901101 901126 901143 901567 904021 904073 800378 801950 803020 900914 901061 901090 901102 901129 901145 901795 904023 904083 801082 802113 803268 900961 901066 901091 901103 901130 901230 904004 904026 904087 801353 802131 803526 900964 901070 901092 901110 901131 901240 904006 904027 904093 801420 802160 803768 901001 901076 901093 901112 901132 901241 904007 904028 904094 801503 802645 900029 901014 901077 901094 901113 901133 901244 904009 904029 905077 801601 802753 900035 901024 901081 901095 901115 901134 901245 904011 904030 905162 801640 802764 900051 901041 901083 901096 901116 901136 901246 904012 904031 906681 801852 802771 900115 901054 901085 901097 901117 901138 901249 904013 904038 906692 801855 802774 900133 901055 901086 901098 901118 901140 901250 904014 904040 906693 801881 802780 900147 901056 901087 901099 901119 901141 901252 904018 904042 906716 801884 802798 900569 901057 901088 901100 901123 901142 901255 904020 904053 906720 906721

Affected Serial Numbers for Z-800F (UDI-DI: 00814371020013) 600091 600133 600203 600259 600320 600361 600404 600446 600482 600526 600565 600601 600094 600138 600204 600261 600321 600362 600406 600447 600483 600528 600566 600603 600095 600139 600206 600262 600322 600363 600407 600449 600485 600529 600568 600604 600099 600141 600207 600263 600323 600364 600408 600450 600487 600531 600569 600605 600100 600142 600209 600265 600324 600369 600410 600451 600488 600532 600570 600608 600102 600143 600211 600266 600325 600370 600411 600452 600489 600533 600571 600609 600104 600146 600215 600267 600326 600376 600412 600453 600490 600535 600572 600610 600105 600148 600217 600268 600328 600377 600414 600454 600495 600536 600573 600611 600106 600150 600220 600270 600330 600378 600415 600456 600496 600539 600574 600612 600108 600151 600223 600271 600331 600379 600416 600457 600498 600540 600575 600613 600109 600152 600224 600289 600335 600383 600417 600458 600499 600541 600576 600614 600110 600153 600227 600292 600336 600384 600418 600460 600504 600542 600577 600615 600111 600154 600228 600294 600338 600385 600419 600461 600505 600543 600578 600617 600112 600155 600229 600295 600339 600386 600422 600462 600506 600545 600579 600618 600113 600156 600230 600297 600341 600387 600423 600464 600509 600546 600580 600921 600114 600157 600231 600298 600342 600388 600424 600465 600510 600549 600583 601325 600115 600158 600235 600299 600343 600389 600425 600466 600511 600551 600584 601433 600116 600159 600238 600300 600344 600391 600427 600467 600513 600553 600585 601514 600118 600160 600239 600301 600347 600392 600430 600470 600514 600554 600586 601603 600120 600161 600240 600302 600348 600393 600431 600471 600516 600555 600587 601651 600121 600162 600249 600303 600349 600394 600432 600473 600517 600556 600589 602578 600122 600164 600250 600304 600350 600396 600436 600474 600518 600557 600591 602743 600126 600165 600251 600305 600351 600398 600437 600475 600519 600558 600592 602807 600127 600168 600252 600306 600352 600399 600438 600476 600520 600559 600594 603858 600129 600174 600253 600308 600353 600400 600440 600477 600521 600560 600595 604637 600130 600176 600254 600309 600356 600401 600442 600478 600522 600562 600596 605411 600131 600188 600255 600310 600357 600402 600443 600480 600523 600563 600599 605870 600132 600192 600257 600319 600359 600403 600445 600481 600525 600564 600600 605918 605964 606886 607077 607891 608058 608061 608612 613123 614776

Affected Serial Numbers for Z-800W (UDI-DI: 00814371020020) 700063 700163 700203 700402 700488 700093 700169 700210 700428 700495 700104 700172 700214 700431 700503 700111 700188 700225 700440 700510 700120 700189 700230 700449 700513 700135 700190 700285 700460 700541 700145 700192 700375 700471 700481 700150 700195 700391 700472 700397 700159 700199 700393 700478 700201 700162

Affected Serial Numbers for Z-800WF (UDI-DI: 00814371020037) 500004 500005 500006 500810 500812 500813 501748 503680 503681 503682

What to Do

On May 7, 2025 Zyno Medical sent all affected customers an email recommending the following actions:

Discontinue use of affected devices and follow instructions for the return of the device.

Check inventory for affected products, verify serial numbers, and confirm product location.

Report any transferred product and pass this notice to the appropriate personnel who need to be informed if the identified devices have been transferred to another location.

A representative from Zyno Medical’s partner company, Intuvie LLC, will be in contact with you to coordinate instructions on exchanging devices to remediate this action.

Reason for Recall

Zyno Medical stated that certain Z-800, Z-800F, Z-800W and Z-800WF infusion pumps were released to customers with incorrect software versions that had not undergone required verification and validation testing. As a result, these pumps can experience unexpected performance problems, including issues with essential functions and risk measures such as air in line detection, alarm volume, and reverse flow prevention.

The worst case scenarios of incorrect air in line detection and incorrect audio alarms associated with other failures could result in serious harms such as under- or over-delivery of drugs, air in line that infuses a venous air embolism of up to 1mL, undetected flow reversal of drugs or parenteral fluids, and lowering of the Keep Vein Open (KVO) rate from 5 mL/hr to 1 mL/hr, which can lead to very low KVO flow rates and possibly cause a blood clot to form at the distal end of the catheter, ultimately leading to peripheral IV catheter (PIV) failure.

At this time, Zyno Medical has not reported any serious injuries or deaths.

Device Use

The Zyno Medical Z-800 Infusion System is intended to provide intravenous infusion of

parenteral fluids, blood, and blood products to a patient under the direction or supervision of a physician or other certified health care professional.

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with adverse reactions, quality problems, or questions about this recall should contact Zyno Medical at feedback@intuvie.com or 508-650-2008.

