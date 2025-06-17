Beckett’s Launches New Margarita Variety Pack in Time for Summer, Expanding Its Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Line

Beckett's Fiesta Margarita 8-Pack

Rolling Out Nationwide Starting June 18 at Total Wine & More, DrinkBecketts.com, and Select Independent Retailers

Beckett's Inc. (OTCQB:BKTSF)

Our Lime Margarita has been a hit since day one. We built on that recipe, added delicious new flavors, and created the perfect, refreshing non-alcoholic variety pack to enjoy all summer long.” — Larry Weintraub, CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beckett’s Inc. ( CSE :BKTS; OTCQB :BKTSF), a fast-growing non-alcoholic beverage brand shaking up the NA category, is expanding its robust beverage lineup with the new seasonal Fiesta Margarita 8-Pack, introducing three new iterations of its fan-favorite original Lime Margarita. The variety pack of ready-to-drink sparkling canned margaritas will begin rolling out June 18 at Total Wine & More stores nationwide, DrinkBecketts.com, and select independent retailers.Backed by beverage industry veterans behind brands like Cutwater, Golden Road, and Elysian Brewing, Beckett’s is redefining what it means to raise a glass, offering cocktail-inspired flavor without the alcohol. The brand proudly shares that, like its customers, its products are Too Good To Be Wasted™.The Fiesta Margarita Pack features four sparkling margaritas from the popular Stone Daisy Margarita line, with two 12-oz cans of each flavor:● Lime Margarita (the original)● Strawberry Margarita● Mango Margarita● Pineapple MargaritaEach Beckett’s Tonicscanned cocktail contains just 35 calories, is low in sugar, gluten-free, vegan, and made with natural flavors.“Our Lime Margarita has been a hit since day one,” said Beckett’s CEO, Larry Weintraub. “We built on that recipe, added delicious new flavors, and created what we think is the perfect, refreshing non-alcoholic variety pack to enjoy with friends all summer long. It’s all about bold taste, zero compromise, and easygoing summer vibes.”This new release joins Beckett’s growing portfolio of flavorful non-alcoholic beverages.Too Good To Be Wasted™:● Beckett’s Tonics: Sparkling, ready-to-drink takes on bar classics, including the Moscow Mule (Flying Mule), Paloma (Mystic Dove), Gin & Tonic (Juniper Fly), and Lime Margarita (Stone Daisy)● Beckett’s ’27: Non-alcoholic spirits including Coconut Rum, Cinnamon Whiskey, Amaretto, and Coffee LiqueurAnd with a microdose of THC and CBD added for an elevated experience:● Beckett’s Tonics™ Non-Alcoholic Hemp-Infused Cocktails: A line of Delta-9 THC and CBD-infused ready-to-drink beverages, available in select statesBeckett’s products are crafted to deliver bold flavor and refreshment, making them a standout option for those seeking non-alcoholic alternatives that don’t sacrifice taste.The brand continues to gain traction, with 30% year-over-year growth and expanded placement in major retailers including Total Wine & More, GoPuff, Amazon, and—most recently—Walmart.com. Beckett’s is currently a top seller in the non-alcoholic category at Total Wine & More locations nationwide.About Beckett’s Non-Alcoholic Cocktails & SpiritsAt Beckett’s, we’re cocktail lovers who decided to shake things up, ditching the booze but keeping every drop of flavor and fun. Born from the creativity of beverage veterans behind brands like Cutwater, Golden Road, and Elysian, our non-alcoholic cocktails and spirits are full of character, not compromise. Our Beckett’s Tonicsare sparkling, ready-to-drink takes on cocktail classics like the Moscow Mule, Paloma, Margarita, and Gin & Tonic. Beckett’s ’27spirits offer non-alcoholic versions of Coconut Rum, Cinnamon Whiskey, Amaretto, and Coffee Liqueur. We believe in celebrating life on your terms—because, just like our drinks, you’re Too Good To Be Wasted™. Learn more at www.DrinkBecketts.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.