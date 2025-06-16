Blank Rome Expands Dallas Office with Addition of Leading Litigators David M. Clem and Megan A. Altobelli

Dallas, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that partner David M. Clem and associate Megan A. Altobelli have joined the firm’s nationally recognized Business Litigation group and Financial Services industry team. As litigators and trial lawyers, David and Megan focus their practice on complex commercial litigation, primarily representing financial institutions in significant trials and arbitrations.

“We are pleased to welcome David and Megan to our expanding Dallas office and our national Business Litigation group,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Chair and Managing Partner. “In addition to his extensive trial experience, David has built a strong reputation representing notable clients in the financial services industry. His courtroom experience, industry knowledge, and dedication to client service will be a great addition to our team as we continue to grow and enhance our capabilities in Dallas and beyond. We look forward to the contributions and the positive impact David and Megan will have on our clients and our firm.”

David and Megan guide businesses through the litigation process, from pre-suit evaluation through jury and bench trials and post-judgment enforcement. They have helped attain favorable outcomes in courtrooms and arbitrations involving extreme time pressure, complex issues, class actions, multi-district litigation, obscure material, and large numbers of parties and witnesses.

David represents commercial and retail banks, credit unions, broker-dealers, mortgage lenders, consumer lenders, FinTechs, investment funds, non-bank financial institutions, and other financial services players. He has litigated disputes in state and federal courts involving syndicated and participated loans, bank operations, securities fraud, lender liability, statutory and regulatory compliance, negotiable instruments, and various creditors’ rights issues. He has also litigated matters related to contract, tort, and trade secret claims; deposit and payment disputes, including warranty claims, check and Automated Clearing House (“ACH”) disputes, and other claims under Uniform Commercial Code (“UCC”) Articles 4 and 4A; and defaulted commercial credits.

Megan represents clients before state and federal courts, bankruptcy courts, and arbitration panels. She has litigated disputes involving breach of contract, fraud, noncompetes, premises liability, and product liability matters.

In addition to financial services institutions, David and Megan represent oil and gas operators and investors, real estate developers, franchisees, and other businesses across a variety of industries in the United States.

“We are thrilled to have David and Megan join our Business Litigation group and strengthen our litigation bench in Texas and nationally,” said Evan H. Lechtman, partner and co-chair of the Business Litigation group. “They are recognized for building longstanding relationships with clients, who value their ability to approach intricate legal matters with clear strategies that allow them to understand issues, assess risks, and explore litigation options. We look forward to having David and Megan on our Banking & Commercial Finance Litigation team, where their courtroom advocacy and dedication to client service will be a great asset to our litigation bench, as well as enhance our presence in Dallas.”

“Blank Rome is tremendous law firm with smart, talented, and collegial attorneys who are dedicated to providing the highest quality client service,” said David. “I am excited about Blank Rome’s commitment to its core values, its geographic reach, and its depth of regulatory, compliance, and transactional lending experience. I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues at Blank Rome to continue delivering exceptional service and litigation support to our clients in Dallas and across the country.”

David is active with the Southwest Association of Bank Counsel and will be a speaker at its 2025 Annual Legal Conference in October.

