Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 6/16/25-6/20/25
June 16 – June 20, 2025
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, June 16
Office Closed – Juneteenth National Freedom Day (observed)
Tuesday, June 17
9:00 a.m. Executive update
Location: Virtual
12:30 p.m. Meeting with Jon Pierpont, Chief of Staff
Location: Virtual
Wednesday, June 18
9:30 a.m. Communications update
Location: Virtual
1:30 p.m. Update with General Counsel
Location: Virtual
Thursday, June 19
8:45 a.m. Executive Detail Review
Location: Virtual
Friday, June 20
9:30 a.m. Review of government operations
Location: Virtual
1:00 p.m. Scheduling meeting
Location: Virtual
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
June 9 – June 13, 2025
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, June 16
Office Closed – Juneteenth National Freedom Day (observed)
Tuesday, June 17
No public meetings
Wednesday, June 18
No public meetings
Thursday, June 19
No public meetings
Friday, June 20
No public meetings
