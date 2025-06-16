Submit Release
Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 6/16/25-6/20/25

June 16 – June 20, 2025

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, June 16

Office Closed – Juneteenth National Freedom Day (observed)

Tuesday, June 17

9:00 a.m. Executive update

Location: Virtual


12:30 p.m. Meeting with Jon Pierpont, Chief of Staff
Location: Virtual

Wednesday, June 18

9:30 a.m. Communications update
Location: Virtual

1:30 p.m. Update with General Counsel 

Location: Virtual

Thursday, June 19
8:45 a.m. Executive Detail Review

Location: Virtual

Friday, June 20
9:30 a.m. Review of government operations
Location: Virtual

1:00 p.m. Scheduling meeting 

Location: Virtual

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

June 9 – June 13, 2025

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, June 16
Office Closed – Juneteenth National Freedom Day (observed)

Tuesday, June 17
No public meetings

Wednesday, June 18

No public meetings

Thursday, June 19

No public meetings

Friday, June 20

No public meetings

