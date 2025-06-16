Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 6/16/25-6/20/25

June 16 – June 20, 2025 **The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** **All times are listed in the local time zone** Monday, June 16 Office Closed – Juneteenth National Freedom Day (observed) Tuesday, June 17 9:00 a.m. Executive update Location: Virtual

12:30 p.m. Meeting with Jon Pierpont, Chief of Staff

Location: Virtual

Wednesday, June 18 9:30 a.m. Communications update

Location: Virtual 1:30 p.m. Update with General Counsel Location: Virtual Thursday, June 19

8:45 a.m. Executive Detail Review Location: Virtual Friday, June 20

9:30 a.m. Review of government operations

Location: Virtual 1:00 p.m. Scheduling meeting Location: Virtual Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule June 9 – June 13, 2025 **The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** **All times are listed in the local time zone** Monday, June 16

Office Closed – Juneteenth National Freedom Day (observed) Tuesday, June 17

No public meetings Wednesday, June 18 No public meetings Thursday, June 19 No public meetings Friday, June 20 No public meetings

