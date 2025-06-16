Lange Father-Son Team Sells Dallas-Based HVAC Company

Patrick Lange, Business Modification Group Josh Lange

MADISON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Lange and his son, Josh Lange, of Business Modification Group, are pleased to announce the successful sale of a well-established HVAC company based in Dallas, Texas. The sale marks another milestone for the father-and-son duo, who continue to make waves in the HVAC business brokerage industry.

“This company had all the ingredients buyers are looking for—long-term, well-trained staff, long-term customers, and a central location,” said Patrick Lange. “It’s been a privilege to help transition this business to new ownership, and we’re confident it’s in good hands.”

The Dallas-based HVAC company has been serving the local market for more than 24 years, building a reputation for quality service and reliability. The company attracted significant buyer interest from across the region.

Josh Lange added, “Working with my father on these transactions is an incredible experience. We bring a multi-generational approach to helping business owners exit on their terms.”

Business Modification Group remains a leader in HVAC business sales nationwide. With deep industry knowledge and a focus on relationships, the Langes help business owners realize the full value of what they’ve built.

About Business Modification Group

Business Modification Group continues to lead the market in HVAC business transactions, with nearly 50 active listings nationwide and a track record of successful closings. Lange’s industry knowledge and focused approach have made him the go-to broker for heating and air business owners looking to sell.

