$13.7 Million Awarded to 19 Farm and Food Organizations

Governor Hochul today announced that 19 farm and food organizations are being awarded a total of $13.7 million through the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure (RFSI) Grant Program. The funding announced today is the first of two grant programs announced last year as part of a cooperative agreement between New York State and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service to expand middle of the supply chain work to create a more resilient food system in New York State.

“Farmers are our lifeblood – they nourish our families and fuel our economy, and it is more important than ever that we invest in projects that bolster our local food supply chain here in New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “The Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program provides critical funding to make our food systems at the local and state level more resilient for years to come by investing in projects that modernize agricultural facilities, improve training, and facilitate the purchase of new equipment. I’m proud to support this great work and shore up a strong future for New York State.”

First announced in May 2024, the RFSI Grant Program offers a total of over $14.7 million through two grant opportunities — Infrastructure Grants and Equipment-Only Grants — to provide capital and technical assistance to farmers and food businesses operating at the middle of the supply chain, helping to enhance coordination throughout the food system and improve access to markets for farmers. Grants of $13.7 million are being awarded to 19 projects across the state through the program’s Infrastructure Grants, which support projects focused on the aggregation, processing, manufacturing, storing, transporting, wholesaling, or distribution of agricultural food products. A list of the awarded projects is available here.

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (AGM) has partnered with Farm and Food Growth Fund, Inc (FFGF) to administer the funding available through the program’s Infrastructure Grants as well as the Equipment-Only Grants, which will be open for applications soon.

As part of the RFSI Grant Program, AGM is also partnering with Tierra Viva Collective to provide technical assistance to producers to improve supply chain coordination activities. Additionally, the Charles H. Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management at Cornell University and Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Harvest New York Program will conduct an updated assessment of New York State’s processing infrastructure to identify challenges and opportunities for growth, as well as an analysis of the State’s institutional purchasing to provide market information to New York State producers.

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “The RFSI program offers us an opportunity to strengthen New York’s food system in real and meaningful ways. The recipients of this funding will be able to modernize and construct new agricultural facilities, improve food safety, purchase new equipment, and so much more. I thank all our partners for their work moving this progressive programming forward and look forward to seeing the impact these projects have on our communities.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “New York’s farmers and agricultural sector are the backbone of our state’s economy, and this funding is a win-win, supporting our farmers and helping deliver their fresh-grown food to people who need it. I’m proud to deliver millions in federal funding to help fresh-grown food from New York’s farmers reach kitchen tables across the state. The Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program is key to improving our food supply chains, expanding markets for New York farmers, and helping local farmers and businesses purchase the equipment they need so fresh-grown produce can be enjoyed locally. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s work putting these federal dollars to good use.”

Farm and Food Growth Fund President and CEO Todd Erling said, “By focusing on middle-of-the-supply chain, these grants are providing support to the State’s small and midsized producers to advance their ability to thrive, scale and bolster supply chain resiliency. Increasing aggregation, processing, storage and distribution will expand the supply of New York-sourced food products available in New York markets and institutions.”

Tierra Viva Collective Co-Founder and Co-Director Dr. Gabriela Pereyra said, “The RSFI funding is catalyzing the modernization of infrastructure and equipment that supports access to nutritious food grown for New Yorkers by New Yorkers, addressing the crucial need across the middle of the supply chain for small, medium and large agri-food businesses, and fostering a more inclusive and sustainable food system”

Equipment-Only Grants

Applications for the RSFI’s Equipment-Only grants will open soon. Following USDA’s accelerated timeline for the execution of this program, the application for this opportunity will be open for a very limited time. The Department encourages all potential applicants to take advantage of the resources available below to be ready to apply promptly when the application opens.

Applications will be open to New York State entities and will provide awards ranging from $30,000 to $100,000. The funding may only be used for post-harvest equipment that will expand capacity for the aggregation, processing, manufacturing, storing, transporting, wholesaling, or distribution of locally and regionally produced food products, including value-added food products. Successful projects will focus on increasing the supply of New York-sourced food products available in New York markets. Competitive project applications will benefit multiple producers and multiple markets.

To help potential applicants prepare to apply, the FFGF has developed a quick reference sheet on the required documents and information needed to submit an application. Required documentation will include:

A letter of support

A letter of commitment

NEPA questionnaire

Budget quotes for each requested equipment item

Evidence of Critical Resources and Infrastructure

Evidence of permitting requirements

Any site plans/drawings

Other items as needed

View the full pre-application checklist here.

Complete information about how to apply for Equipment-Only Grants will be available on AGM’s website and FFGF’s website when applications open. In addition, potential applicants are encouraged to follow the Department on social media to hear the latest information, or sign up to receive the Department’s monthly newsletter at agriculture.ny.gov.

These investments build on the Governor’s commitment to boost demand for New York agricultural products, bolster New York's food supply chain, and ensure all New Yorkers can access fresh, local foods. This includes the Governor’s Executive Order 32 directing State agencies to increase the percentage of food sourced from New York farmers and producers to 30 percent of their total purchases within five years.

New York State continues to prioritize increasing access to food for all New Yorkers and providing new markets for farmers through a number of programs and initiatives supported in the New York State’s FY 2026 Budget, including Nourish New York, Farm to School Programs, the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Programs, the Urban Farms and Community Gardens Grants Programs, and more.

The Budget includes additional support in key areas to continue to strengthen the agricultural community, provide a boost to New York’s farmers, and create a stronger, more resilient food supply chain. This includes a record investment of over $90 million in agricultural stewardship programs that implement climate resilient and best management practices on farms, and help protect farmland. Additionally, building on last year's commitments to New York’s dairy industry, the state’s largest single agricultural sector, the Budget includes $10 million for the second round of the Dairy Modernization Grant Program and provides additional funding to research and implement climate-resilient practices on dairy farms.