Sonesta Fort Lauderdale Beach Hotel Featured by TheLuxeList.com

Report cites what makes this chic, upscale beachfront resort just steps from the Atlantic shoreline a must-stay in Broward County, Florida

For those who see luxury not just as lavishness but as a space to breathe, reconnect, and be inspired, Sonesta Fort Lauderdale Beach is a revelation.” — Merilee Kern, MBA

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Luxe List—an editorial and broadcast platform revered for its travel, dining and brand reviews and guides—today announced it has published a spotlight editorial feature on Sonesta Fort Lauderdale Beach hotel, a chic, upscale beachfront resort just steps from the Atlantic shoreline.

Following is an EXCERPT of the story that may be read in full at TheLuxeList.com:

**************************************************************************

Nestled adjacent to the Atlantic shoreline, Sonesta Fort Lauderdale Beach offers more than just oceanfront accommodations—it delivers a full-spectrum retreat that merges wellness, coastal sophistication and Caribbean-American flavor. With its new branding initiative under Sonesta Hotels, Resorts & Cruises (SHR&C)—centered on self-discovery, reflection, and mindful design—this vibrant Fort Lauderdale gem invites luxury travelers to experience the journey within.

Whether you're a solo traveler seeking restoration, a couple in search of elevated romance, a friend group seeking fun under the SoFlo sun, or a stylish family drawn to coastal adventure, this hotel makes a compelling case for unpacking and unwinding in beach-chic style.

Elevated Stays with a Soulful Perspective

One of Sonesta Fort Lauderdale Beach’s best-kept secrets? Every guest room features an ocean view. That’s right—every single one.

This design choice creates a sense of instant tranquility and connection to nature. “We’re not just a place to stay—we’re a place to exhale,” says a property spokesperson. “Our guests can wake up to sunrise over the Atlantic and end their day with moonlight over the water, all without leaving their room.”

The hotel’s interiors are newly refreshed with warm, natural tones inspired by SHR&C’s updated palette of blush reds, pistachio and hunter greens, mirroring the natural landscape of the Florida coast. You’ll also find new touches like self-reflection cards, motivational messages in the fitness center, and even digital-free zones designed to help guests unplug and truly be present.

The property’s Ocean Corner Preferred Suite option is a stunning sanctuary is designed for both comfort and indulgence. With sweeping ocean views framed by floor-to-ceiling windows, this corner room invites natural light to dance across its plush carpet, sophisticated hardwood finishes and custom furnishings. The luxurious king-size bed with a pillow-top mattress offers the perfect place to unwind, while thoughtful amenities like a Keurig coffee maker, mini fridge and rainfall shower elevate the stay. Whether you're sipping morning coffee by the window while watching the sunrise, lounging on the comfy couch watching the large flat-screen TV or catching up on work at the desk, every detail feels intentionally curated. Factor in complimentary WiFi and you have a refined retreat that’s both serene and inviting.

Not Your Average Fort Lauderdale Beach Experience

Unlike hotels situated amid the bustling beach strip, Sonesta Fort Lauderdale Beach enjoys a more tranquil setting parallel to Laudy’s famed shoreline, providing a peaceful buffer from the crowds without sacrificing access to the action.

And for nature lovers, it borders the verdant oasis of Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, a rare gem for jogging, kayaking, picnicking, or simply getting lost under a canopy of coastal hammocks. “It’s our secret escape hatch,” shares the hotel’s spokesperson. “Guests love that they can walk to the park right from our doors.”

If you’re planning a celebration or retreat, the spokesperson underscores that Sonesta Fort Lauderdale Beach is the only property in the area with event space on the Penthouse level, offering 360-degree panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway—ideal for weddings, business events, and milestone moments that deserve a dramatic backdrop.

Hospitality with Heart

One of the most defining features of the property isn’t visible on a map—it’s felt in the energy of the team.

“Our culture is all about care, discovery, and fun,” the spokesperson explains. “We want each guest to feel like they’re part of something—like they’re known and welcomed.”

This philosophy has earned the property recognition as one of USA Today’s Top Workplaces 2025, and it’s reflected in everything from the smiling staff who remember your name to little details like pet amenities (yes, it’s pet-friendly, with cozy beds, bowls, waterproof mats, and welcome treats at check-in).

Savor the Soul of South Florida at Steelpan

At the heart of the Sonesta experience lies Steelpan, the hotel’s onsite Caribbean-American fusion kitchen and bar that celebrates the bold, tropical flavors of the region. With floor-to-ceiling windows and a laid-back oceanfront patio for al fresco dining from morning well into the evening, Steelpan offers an open-air dining experience that perfectly matches its menu: vibrant, soulful and rooted in community.

**** [[Read the remainder of this article at www.TheLuxeList.com]] ****

About TheLuxeList.com

Merilee Kern, MBA is an internationally-regarded brand strategist and analyst who reports on cultural shifts and trends as well as noteworthy industry change makers, movers, shakers and innovators across all categories, both B2C and B2B. This includes field experts and thought leaders, brands, products, services, destinations and events. Merilee is Founder, Executive Editor and Producer of “The Luxe List” as well as Host of the “Savvy Living” lifestyle TV show that airs in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Atlanta and other major markets on CBS, FOX and other top networks; as well as the “Savvy Ventures” business TV show that airs nationally on FOX Business TV and Bloomberg TV. As a prolific lifestyle, travel, dining and leisure industry voice of authority and tastemaker, Merilee keeps her finger on the pulse of the marketplace in search of new and innovative must-haves and exemplary experiences at all price points, from the affordable to the extreme. Her work reaches multi-millions worldwide via broadcast TV (her own shows and copious others on which she appears) as well as a myriad of print and online publications. Connect with her at TheLuxeList.com and SavvyLiving.tv / Instagram.com/MerileeKern / X.com/MerileeKern / Facebook.com/MerileeKernOfficial / LinkedIn.com/in/MerileeKern.

Imagery Courtesy of Sonesta International Hotels

Sonesta Fort Lauderdale Beach Hotel

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.