GuardIQ Announces Rebrand to SwitchBase™, Reflecting Broader Mission to Simplify and Unify Venue Operations

SwitchBase™ – Your Hub for Incident, Ops, and Experience Management

SwitchBase™ empowers venue teams with one flexible platform for guest experience, incident response, and operational command.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, GuardIQ, a leading provider of operational intelligence for venues, announced its official rebrand to SwitchBase—marking a strategic evolution from a safety-focused platform to a comprehensive solution for venue operations, security, and guest experience.SwitchBase is built to meet the complex, real-time demands of modern venues—providing a single, intuitive platform that empowers every team to coordinate, respond, and deliver exceptional service across every event.“The name SwitchBase reflects our expanded mission—to give venue teams unmatched versatility, real-time visibility, and simplicity across all aspects of their operations,” said Scott Ahlstrom, CEO and Co-founder. “We're proud of our roots in venue safety, but our customers have made it clear: they wanted one system to power everything from patrols and guest complaints to lost & found and visitor management. That’s what SwitchBase delivers.”Originally launched as GuardIQ to support event safety and security teams, the platform quickly grew in adoption across broader venue operations—from incident response and staffing coordination to guest experience and real-time reporting.The new name, SwitchBase, captures the platform’s evolution into a central command hub for venue operations, adaptable to every team, role, and event.What You Can Still Count On- The same mission: to help venues operate with clarity, control, and confidence- The same team, service, and commitment to innovation- Continued focus on customer partnerships and real-world outcomesWhat’s Now Possible with SwitchBase- A fresh brand identity and website: https://www.switchbase.com - A unified platform experience designed to support event workflows, real-time collaboration, and actionable insights- Expanded features to simplify staffing, communication, and oversight across departmentsAbout SwitchBaseSwitchBase is the all-in-one venue operations platform trusted by teams across sports stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and other venues. With real-time dashboards, configurable workflows, and role-specific insights, SwitchBase replaces fragmented tools with one unified system - built to flex with your teams, not the other way around.For more information or to request a demo, visit https://www.switchbase.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.