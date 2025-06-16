Reeflex Solutions Inc. Announces Credit Facility With the Royal Bank of Canada

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reeflex Solutions Inc. (TSXV: RFX) (“Reeflex” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a credit agreement with the Royal Bank of Canada (“RBC”) for credit facilities (the “Credit Facilities”) that will support the Company’s continued growth and operational flexibility, including working capital requirements and potential expansion opportunities.

The Credit Facilities consist of: (i) a revolving demand facility in the amount of $1 million bearing interest at the Royal Bank Prime Rate + 1.25%; and (ii) a revolving term facility in the amount of $500,000 available by way of a series of variable rate term loans and fixed rate term loans with terms up to 72 months. The specific repayment terms of a drawdown under the revolving term facility will be agreed to between the Company and RBC at the time of drawdown.

“We are very pleased to have secured this credit facility with RBC,” said John Babic, President & CEO of Reeflex. “This financing represents a vote of confidence in our business model, management team, and long-term strategic vision. It also enhances our ability to execute on our growth plans.”

The Credit Facilities are secured by a General Security Agreement constituting a first ranking security interest in all of the property of Reeflex and a personal guarantee by an officer and director of the Company.

The credit agreement includes standard financial reporting obligations and customary fees, including an annual renewal fee, arrangement fee, and monthly management fee.

Reeflex is a public company delivering advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions across various industry sectors. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Coil Solutions Inc., we provide coil tubing injectors and downhole tools for the oil & gas sector. Our manufacturing division, Ranglar Manufacturing, specializes in custom-designed mobile equipment for a wide range of industrial applications. See www.coilsolutions.com and www.ranglar.com.

