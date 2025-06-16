Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Leads Trusted Health Organizations in Urging Congress to Protect Investments in Nutrition Security

Chicago, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the world’s largest organization of food and nutrition professionals, sent a letter to key members of Congress on Friday, June 13, 2025, urging them to reject proposed cuts to essential nutrition and public health programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), and the Nutrition Education and Obesity Prevention Grant Program (SNAP-Ed).

The letter, also signed by 19 supporting organizations including the Advocate Health, Advocates for Better Children's Diets, Alliance to End Hunger, American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association, American Muslim Health Professionals (AMHP), American Public Health Association Food and Nutrition Section, American Society for Nutrition, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, Association of SNAP Nutrition Education Administrators (ASNNA), Bread for the World, Center for Science in the Public Interest, Food Research & Action Center, Interfaith Public Health Network, National Education Association, National Farm to School Network, National WIC Association, Obesity Action Coalition, and The Chef Ann Foundation, was sent to congressional appropriations leaders, including U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Tammy Baldwin, and U.S. Reps. Robert Aderholt and Rosa DeLauro. The message to Congress raises serious concerns about policy and legislative proposals that the Academy and fellow leading nutrition organizations believe would significantly undermine nutrition and food security in the United States and globally.

“These programs are not experimental. They are evidence-based, effective and essential. Gutting them will reverse years of public health progress and harm the very people who need our support the most,” said registered dietitian nutritionist and Academy President Deanne Brandstetter. “The data is clear—when people have access to proper nutrition and nutrition education, health improves, health care costs go down and communities thrive. Congress has a responsibility to protect the health and well-being of the American people by safeguarding these programs and investing in solutions that move our country forward. The consequences of inaction, or of cutting what works, are detrimental to America’s health.”

Leading health and nutrition organizations warn against proposed cuts in the House Reconciliation Bill (H.R. 1) that would significantly reduce funding for SNAP, Medicaid and Medicare, limiting access to free and reduced-price school meals and creating barriers to vital nutrition resources. The letter also opposes the elimination of SNAP-Ed and the pause of critical rules issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), designed to ease administrative burdens and improve individuals’ ability to meet daily living expenses, including food and medication.

Additionally, the letter outlines issues regarding the Administration’s fiscal year 2026 budget proposal, which would deeply impact WIC, the Center for Disease Control and Preventions (CDC) nutrition and obesity prevention initiatives, National Institutes of Health (NIH) nutrition research funding, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) financial support for the Institute of Child Nutrition.

The anticipated rescission bill would also codify cuts to U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) programs that have for a half-century reduced maternal and child malnutrition, and driven policies and programs that have improved child survival, development, growth and health in lower- and middle-income countries, demonstrating unsurpassed American leadership and capabilities.

These proposals run counter to decades of research showing the efficacy of nutrition programs in improving health outcomes and reducing health care costs. SNAP-Ed data from 2022 shows that more than one-third of participants significantly improved their dietary patterns and nearly half increased physical activity that year. Meanwhile, direct certification with Medicaid and SNAP has streamlined school meal access for children in need and eased burdens on educators and families alike.

The CDC reports that between 2018 and 2023, its programs expanded food access for more than 9 million people and increased opportunities for physical activity for 28 million people. Despite this proven success, these initiatives are at risk of being eliminated entirely. The letter emphasizes that just 5% of the NIH budget in recent years has gone to nutrition research, meaning further reductions would be devastating to scientific progress in this area.

The full letter and other materials can be found at https://www.eatrightpro.org/ProtectNutrition.

Supporting Statements

Advocate Health

"Advocate Health is deeply concerned about proposed cuts to SNAP, WIC, and federal nutrition research and the subsequent impact on our patients, partners, and communities we serve across Wisconsin, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. We know food insecurity is consistently one of the top non-clinical issues facing our patients. Research shows that lack of access to affordable, nutritious food is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and certain types of cancer and increases healthcare costs by up to 45% with significantly more emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and days hospitalized. We also know access to SNAP can decrease food insecurity by up to 30%, reduce healthcare costs, and support better health outcomes. We urge Congress to protect federal funding for these life-giving resources and research that will decrease healthcare costs and improve the health of our nation."

— Dr. Nwando Olayiwola, MD, MPH, FAAFP, President, Advocate Health National Center for Clinical & Community Impact

Advocates for Better Children's Diets

"To help keep children healthy, begin by assuring access to fresh fruits and vegetables and other healthy foods through WIC, school meals, and SNAP."

Alliance to End Hunger

"Federal nutrition programs including SNAP, WIC, school meals, and senior meal programs are foundational to food and nutrition security. The proposed cuts to SNAP and elimination of SNAP-Ed would reverse significant progress on improving health and reducing healthcare costs in our most vulnerable communities. Congress must continue to support and strengthen nutrition programs, not cut them."

— Eric P. Mitchell, President, Alliance to End Hunger

American Muslim Health Professionals (AMHP)

"AMHP calls on the U.S. Senate to act now to protect evidence-based nutrition and public health programs and policies which improve all Americans’ quality of life and ability to thrive."

American Public Health Association (APHA), Food and Nutrition Section

"The APHA Food and Nutrition Section priorities include the protection of funding for vital public health nutrition programs and strengthening the nation’s public health nutrition infrastructure. One of the overall priorities for all of APHA is to pass a long-term Farm Bill to protect nutrition security. The proposed cuts would devastate the health and well-being of Americans."

American Society for Nutrition

"It is critically important to preserve effective nutrition programs and to continue to invest in nutrition research. The need for cutting-edge nutrition research has never been greater. Nutrition research provides fundamental knowledge that contributes to evidence-based programs, policies, and impactful solutions that improve our nation’s health and reduce the economic burden resulting from diet-related diseases."

— Naima Moustaid-Moussa, PhD, President-Elect, American Society for Nutrition

Association of SNAP Nutrition Education Administrators (ASNNA)

"Eliminating SNAP-Ed would be a devastating blow to millions of families working to build healthier lives. For over 30 years, this program has been a cornerstone for federal nutrition programs, empowering communities with the tools and knowledge to prevent chronic disease and stretch limited food budgets. Cutting SNAP-Ed won’t balance the federal budget—but it will increase poor nutrition, health care costs, and hardship across the country. Congress must reject the elimination of this vital program before irreparable damage is done."

— Gina Crist, Co-Chair, Association of SNAP Nutrition Education Administrators

Bread for the World

“Good nutrition is vital to the health and development of children and the continued health and well-being of adults. Yet, current proposals before Congress would make unprecedented funding cuts to, or eliminate, the United States’ most important nutrition assistance programs.



The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the U.S.’s most effective anti-hunger program – and 40 percent of SNAP recipients are children. The significant funding cuts and changes that have been proposed will result in eligible families being removed from the program, which will cause many to also lose access to free school meals. The proposal to cut funding for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) will undoubtedly lead to families being turned away, and the fruit and vegetable benefit cut will prevent mothers and small children from accessing foods they need to be healthy.



Global nutrition programs like Food for Peace, the McGovern-Dole International Food for Education and Child Nutrition Program, and Feed the Future play a critical role in the health and development of tens of millions of children every day. The loss of these programs would have a devastating effect worldwide.



As a Christian organization, Bread for the World believes that every man, woman, and child is created in the image of God. As such, we strongly urge Congress to protect and fully fund U.S. domestic and global nutrition programs.”

—Rev. Eugene Cho, President and CEO, Bread for the World

Center for Science in the Public Interest

"We cannot build a healthier nation by gutting the programs that improve health. Congress must protect proven nutrition investments that keep kids fed, advance nutrition research, and improve access to healthy food for millions."

— Anupama Joshi, Vice President of Programs, Center for Science in the Public Interest

Interfaith Public Health Network

"The Interfaith Public Health Network calls on Congress to preserve the programs which protect vulnerable Americans and make our nation healthier. To cut evidence-based nutrition security and health programs at a time when so many people already struggle with hunger and health is an affront to faith values and a dangerous move that will weaken America rather than strengthen it."

Obesity Action Coalition

“Nutrition is foundational to health, but without access to healthy food and obesity care we’re asking people to fight a chronic disease in a system that wasn’t built to support them.”

— Joseph Nadglowski, President and CEO, Obesity Action Coalition

The Chef Ann Foundation

"We all agree that children deserve fresh, healthy, appetizing school meals. Federal nutrition program funding includes technical assistance that has helped tens of thousands of schools across the country make progress toward transitioning from serving kids ultra-processed foods to serving healthier, scratch-cooked meals. These federal programs should be strengthened—not weakened or dismantled."

— Chef Lori Nelson

