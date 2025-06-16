Applications Open for Indigent Civil Legal Service Funds

Applications are being accepted for Indigent Legal Service funds. Complete and submit the SFN 61668 Application for Indigent Civil Legal Service Funds by Friday, July 11, to omb@nd.gov. For questions, contact Crystal at 701.328.1666 or email omb@nd.gov.

Purpose

To distribute funding to qualified organizations for legal service programs operating in the state of North Dakota which provide legal services to persons unable to afford private counsel.

Information and Available Funding

Qualified legal service programs operating in the state of North Dakota may apply for moneys in the fund. Allocation of funds among the programs will be based on the population served by each program, the range of legal services offered, and alternative sources of funding.

Per NDCC 27-05.2-03 up to $750,000 a biennium may be deposited into the civil legal services fund. In accordance with 54-06-20 the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) will distribute all funds deposited in the indigent civil legal services fund to legal service programs operating in the state of North Dakota which provide legal services to persons unable to afford private counsel. OMB will distribute the funds quarterly based on cash available in the civil legal services fund at the time of distribution. Quarterly payment distributions will be made on October 1, January 1, April 1, and July of each year of the biennium.