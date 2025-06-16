Greystone Real Estate Advisory Group to Advise Massachusetts Division of Capital Asset Management & Maintenance as Transaction Manager for New Springfield Regional Justice Center

NEW YORK, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Real Estate Advisory Group (GREA), a best-in-class commercial real estate management service provider to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors, announced it has been selected as Transaction Advisor by the Massachusetts Division of Capital Asset Management & Maintenance (DCAMM) to advise the agency on facilitating the development of a new courthouse facility in Springfield, MA.

As part of the advisory agreement, GREA will advise the agency on the public procurement of a respondent to design, build, operate and finance a new Springfield Regional Justice Center, which will merge two separate court operations into one modern, functional, and efficient building.

The Springfield Regional Justice Center is expected to house up to 330,000 usable square feet of space for judicial, administrative, detention, and court services.



“DCAMM looks forward to enlisting Greystone’s considerable expertise and connections to identify a developer partner who will collaborate with us alongside court and community stakeholders to deliver a compelling and successful project for Springfield,” said DCAMM Commissioner Adam Baacke.

“We are committed to supporting DCAMM in establishing a new, permanent site for the Springfield Regional Justice Center and providing guidance for the development of a project that will serve the community and Commonwealth for generations,” said Charles Di Maggio, CEO of the Greystone Real Estate Advisory Group. “Greystone specializes in providing private sector real estate expertise in a public-minded way, and we are excited to bring our 25 years of experience providing real estate services to the public sector to DCAMM. We thank DCAMM for putting their confidence in our work.”

About Greystone Real Estate Advisory Group

Established in 1999, the Greystone Real Estate Advisory Group, a division of Greystone Select Incorporated (Greystone), provides commercial real estate service to public, private, and not for profit clients. Its mission is to provide advisory services that maximize the value of existing real estate portfolios. Through its established partnership with public clients, Greystone Real Estate Advisory Group has become the nation’s leader in the management of revenue-producing properties for public transportation agencies. The group has an established reputation in the marketplace as a results-oriented asset management firm that routinely identifies new revenue sources from its client’s existing portfolios. For more information, visit www.greystonerealestategroup.com.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.