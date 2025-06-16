Marilyn Michel Whetstone’s Our Home in the Hills Rekindles the Heartwarming Spirit of 1950s Ozark Mountain Life

An endearing collection of stories and century-old family recipes capturing faith, family, and simpler times

CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her heartfelt debut memoir, Our Home in the Hills, Marilyn Michel Whetstone transports readers to the idyllic lakeside village of her youth in the Ozark Mountains of southwest Missouri. With warmth and authenticity, she shares true stories from her 1950s upbringing—moments that range from the humorous to the heartbreaking—all rooted in a post-Great Depression, post-WWII family legacy that emphasized strong values, hard work, and unwavering faith.

A retired educator with a master’s degree in educational administration from Missouri State University, Whetstone reflects on a time when community and character were cornerstones of American life. “This book is a reminder of what is at risk today: abiding faith, marriages that are founded on ‘until death do us part,’ and the rewards that come from a strong work ethic,” says Jack Herschend, founder of Silver Dollar City, who endorses the book.

More than just a memoir, Our Home in the Hills is a love letter to generations past and a gift to future ones. Inspired by her husband and family to finally put her stories to paper at the age of 75, Marilyn includes 100 treasured family recipes—some dating back over a century—that once filled the air with rich aromas during kitchen-table storytelling.



Marilyn Michel Whetstone has lived in Oklahoma, The Netherlands in Europe, and Texas, and after many years away, she and her husband of sixty years returned to her Missouri roots for retirement, enjoying lakeside life in Branson. Marilyn stays active in her church and other local ministries. Above all, she cherishes spending time with her children and grandchildren, continuing the legacy of love and service that defines her life and this book.



Our Home in the Hills is a nostalgic journey that celebrates the enduring values of community, faith, family, and service—inviting readers to reconnect with the joys of simplicity and the strength of tradition.



