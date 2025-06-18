Paws of War Issues Urgent Warning: The Hidden Danger of Leaving Dogs in Cars, Even with Air Condition Running

Paws of War The Hidden Danger of Leaving Dogs in Cars, Even with Air Condition Running Rich Clinch responsibly leading Harper, a dog from Paws of War, out of a vehicle

NESCONSET, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paws of War is issuing a crucial public awareness alert about the dangers of leaving dogs in parked vehicles – even when the air conditioning is on. While many pet owners believe that running the A/C will keep their beloved companions safe, automatic vehicle shutoff features and mechanical failures can quickly lead to fatal heatstroke.“We must protect our dogs as we do our children,” said Robert Misseri, co-founder of Paws of War. “Never leave a dog or child in a parked vehicle. A heartbreaking tragedy can happen in just minutes.”The RisksAutomatic Shutoff Features – Many modern cars have a delayed start-stop feature that automatically shuts the engine off after a set period (often 30 minutes), turning off air conditioning in the process. Most people are unaware of this, leading to many canine deaths across the nation each year.Rapid Temperature Increase – On a 70-degree day, the interior temperature of a parked car can reach 90 degrees in just 10 minutes and nearly 100 degrees in 20 minutes.Heatstroke Symptoms – Dogs suffering from heatstroke may exhibit excessive panting, drooling, weakness, disorientation, vomiting, diarrhea and even seizures. If untreated, heatstroke can quickly become fatal.Mechanical Failures & Accidental Shutoff – Engines can stall, air conditioning can malfunction and dogs moving inside the vehicle may unintentionally turn off climate controls. In addition, electric car batteries can die and internal combustion engines can run out of gas.Even vehicles designed with extra precautions for K-9 officers have failed, leading to devastating consequences. In one instance, a Houston police officer left their K-9 in a car with the A/C running, relying on a specialized alert system to notify them of engine failure. The system malfunctioned, and the dog died from heatstroke. Similar cases have been reported in Georgia and Missouri, showing that even cars equipped with safeguards can fail.Tesla’s “Dog Mode”, which is designed to keep climate controls active, is not foolproof either – engines can stall, air conditioning can break and dogs have been known to accidentally turn off climate settings.In many states, leaving a pet in a hot car is illegal and bystanders or law enforcement can intervene if an animal is in distress. Violations can result in fines or criminal charges.Paws of War encourages all dog owners to:Never leave a dog unattended in a car – no exceptions.If an individual suspects a dog is suffering from heatstroke, take immediate action: move the dog to a cooler area, offer room-temperature water and seek veterinary care immediately.Raise awareness – help educate others about the dangers of leaving pets in parked cars, even with the A/C running. Help Paws of War inform others – share this message, talk to members of the community and be a voice for those who can’t speak for themselves.Paws of War, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing animals from puppy mills and abusive situations, provides companion and service dogs to veterans, first responders, and military families. Their mission is to support “both ends of the leash.” For more information or to donate visit www.pawsofwar.org -END-About Paws of WarPaws of War is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to honor and support veterans, active military members, and first responders with services that enrich their lives through the rescue and training of service dogs for independence, adoption of companion animals, rescue of overseas animals in war zones, and other essential services to assist our heroes in need. Since 2014, Paws of War has rescued more than 5000 animals, many cared for and rescued by our troops serving overseas to safety in the United States. Paws of War has provided over 950 Veterans and First Responders with service and support animals rescued from kill shelters for over 10 years and has placed over 800 animals for adoption. To learn more about Paws of War and the programs provided or donate, visit its site at http://pawsofwar.org

